140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1881: It is a poor marksman that can’t hit an elephant at ten paces.
S.C. Frost has a pair of elephants, and they constitute the two headed sign over the entrance to his corral.
Thursday evening Frost was feeling pretty good, and when somebody told him that his elephants were loose and eating up his hay his dander riz.
Thereupon he drew out his gun, walked up close to the sign and blazed away. There may now be seen two bullet holes through the board, one above the elephant’s head and the other above its back.
Marshal Taylor, who heard the shots, went to the scene of action and gathered in Mr. Frost for firing off his gun, which is contrary to the ordinance in such cases made and provided.
“Well,” he said to the judge, “What could I do? They told me the damned elephant was eating my hay all up. I thought I’d shoot his eyes out and then he couldn’t see the hay and wouldn’t eat so much.”
Judge Hawkins thought the fun was worth twelve dollars and a half, and Frost thought so too.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 27, 1921: In a report on Tenderfoot road, W.M. Jeffrey, highway engineer, Bureau of Public Roads, says that the request of County Commissioner Philbin, Mayor Johnson and President R.L. Hampson of the Tenderfoot Road association was referred to Washington, where orders were issued to give the necessary engineering aid.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 27, 1946: A 1940 pickup, driven by Lewis Lindbloom of Salida, struck a concrete abutment about 1:30 o’clock Sunday morning near the Del Rio Club and turned over. The truck was badly damaged.
A half hour later, Clark K. Wickers, driving toward Salida in a new Ford pickup, struck a soft shoulder and turned over on the opposite side of the road from the Lindbloom wreck. The truck was not badly damaged. Patrolman Carl Dowell investigated the two wrecks.
Charles Sinclair, driving a Terraplane car, blinded by the lights of a passing car, lost control of the steering wheel and struck a telephone pole supporting a guy wire. The pole was completely sheared off. The car hit and uprooted a tree before it came to a stop.
Mr. Sinclair received a few scratches on the face. The car was demolished.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 31, 1971: CF&I Steel Corporation’s limestone quarry near Salida is resuming operations Tuesday, R.R. Williams Jr., a director of mines and quarries for the company, announced.
The quarry, located at the 10-foot level on Monarch Pass, shut down for the season last Nov. 13, when winter weather brought operations to a close.
The Monarch quarry employs about 30 men. Superintendent is James E. Whitney.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 31, 1996: Trash is piling up fast at the Chaffee County Landfill, and the biggest increase in recent months is in construction debris.
During March, 585.35 cubic yards of construction refuse was disposed of at the landsfill. During April that amount jumped to 1,491.05 cubic yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.