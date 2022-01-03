140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1882: The town board went out to Ira King’s Ranch Monday to investigate the spring mentioned in the Mountain Mail a couple of weeks ago.
They are well satisfied that the spring will furnish all the water required for Salida Water Works, and it is altogether likely that they will make arrangements with Mr. King to use the water for that purpose.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 6, 1922: The dances given by Mrs. Hawes during the holidays all proved big successes and there was enough going on during the Yuletide to keep the young folks busy.
The dances on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were very largely attended and they were splendidly conducted.
The next dance will be given Saturday evening.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 9, 1947: Dividends to the amount of $74,066, accruing from the use of national forest resources within their boundaries, were shared by 42 Colorado counties this past fiscal year.
This amount, directly benefitting public schools and roads, is paid to the counties as their share of forest receipts in lieu of taxes.
The total exceeds, by $3,401, the 1945 figure, which, in turn, had been the largest amount shared by the counties since the pre-depression year 1930, according to the report released today by Lee. C. Prell, fiscal agent, Rocky Mountain region of the U.S. Forest Service.
Chaffee County received $2,862. Saguache $7,154. Gunnison $9,762. Lake $941. Park $4,487.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 5, 1972: Dog sled racing, or “mushing” as it is called by the purists, comes to the Salida area for the first time this winter season February 19 and 20 when Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club will compete at Monarch Park in conjunction with a two day competitive meet sponsored by the Heart of the Rockies Snowmobile Club.
The sport, once known only in Alaska and similar northern latitudes, has spread in popularity both as a participating and spectator sport in the last decade.
Teams are divided according to class, depending upon number of dogs, experience and length of course.
They are started at close intervals, however each team is actually running against elapsed time.
Contrary to the Hollywood notion, drivers don’t ride the sleds, they are running and pushing the greater part of the way.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 2, 1997: Three area businesses were burglarized Sunday night, according to Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs.
The Windmill Restaurant, Cut No Slak Construction and the Colorado State Forest Service building were broken into sometime during the night Sunday.
When the businesses were opened Monday morning, the police department was called to investigate.
Investigation into the burglaries is still underway. At this time there are no suspects.
