140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1882: It has been suggested that a ditch might be built to run water from the Arkansas River to a reservoir back of the first hill on the east side of the river, said reservoir to be two or three hundred feet above town, and that pipes to supply the town with water might be connected with this reservoir.
While agitating the water works question it is well enough to consider all plans proposed.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 18, 1922: The body of Corporal Ray Lines, Salida boy, who was killed in France during the war, will arrive in Salida on train No. 3, due here at 11:50 tomorrow night.
The body will be taken to the Lorton Wenz & Boham undertaking parlors, and the funeral will be held Sunday from the Presbyterian church.
Complete arrangements for the funeral will be announced Friday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 15, 1947: The Chaffee County Spelling contest was held April 12, in the Kesner Junior High school with Mrs. Jay Ramey pronouncing words.
The county contest was won by Ruth Elincoe of Kesner Junior High School, Lela Wood, also of Kesner Junior High won second place and Arlene Struna, Smelter School, third place.
Ribbons were also awarded to Joe Cogan, Buena Vista, Lela Sawa, Adobe Park and Donald Fullenwider of Poncha Springs.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1972: This year’s Chaffee County Cancer Crusade is in full swing according to Campaign Chairman Mary Jo Sandell.
Mrs. Sandell said envelopes are now circulating in the residential areas of the city and that letters will me mailed to rural residents by the week-end.
Assisting in the drive are Wallace Koster, treasurer and the teachers of Longfellow School who are functioning as area chairmen in tribute to the late Nancy Carter.
Last year’s crusade in Chaffee County netted $2,500. Forty percent of that amount went to cancer research. This year the University of Colorado Medical Center will receive $600,000 in research grants, Mrs. Sandell said.
In past years, she added money donated in the county has returned in the form of financial aid to cancer victims and to provide dressings and transportation to treatment centers.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 18, 1997: The Annexation Repeal Committee turned in 15 sections of a petition to city hall Tuesday, and it has until 5 p.m. Monday to gather even more signatures from voters opposed to the annexation of the Head property on Holman Avenue.
The committee is hoping to repeal two city ordinances that deal with the Head property.
First, it wants to overturn city council’s decision to annex the land, and then it wants to repeal the ordinance that zoned the property for high-density residential use.
A 30-unit, moderate income apartment complex is planned for the parcel of land.
This has the committee concerned about water and traffic issues as well as aesthetic and property value issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.