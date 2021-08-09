140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 13, 1881: We are told that H.W. Ross of Alpine is a candidate for the Republican nomination for prosecuting attorney for this judicial district.
Until we hear further we shall conclude that Mr. Ross is our man.
He is a wide awake young attorney and we are of the opinion that the prosecution would be ably represented by him.
Chaffee county is entitled to this office, if the number of criminal cases on the docket cuts any figure.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 9, 1921: W.C. Keim has repainted his building on East Second Street making it to shine out like a diamond on a hotel clerk.
He will also add an awning. He is now asking other owners of property in the block to follow his lead.
He recently painted and decorated the interior of the building and now has one of the prettiest stores in Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 10, 1946: With a polio epidemic raging through seven states, including Colorado, leaving a wake of crippled children and adults, the Salida City officials and officers of the Infantile Paralysis Foundation are urging the people of this community to take precautions.
City Physician Dr. Howard Smith states that the carrier of polio is unknown. However flies are suspected. He says that while the city is taking active measures to eliminate all possible sources of contamination these measures are less important than precautions which must be taken by individuals.
It is impossible for the city to inspect and police individual homes. He urges that all citizens become alert to the danger and clean their property – above all, killing all flies and eliminating their breeding places.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 4, 1971: Four inmates are back in the Colorado State Reformatory following a few hours of freedom Tuesday afternoon in what appeared to be a spontaneous escape try, Asst. Warden Philip DeLuca said today.
The four inmates negotiated a fence near the resident area of the reformatory grounds south of Buena Vista around 2:30 p.m. and were spotted by residents who reported them. The escapees set off an alarm, a light in the control room, by toughing the fence.
The inmates, not armed, somehow managed to climb the tall fence and cross the Arkansas River. They were spotted northeast of the Colorado State Reformatory in the Midland Scenic Drive area where they were eventually captured.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1996: Delmar Rouse was a career military man before starting a second career in education, but he’ll be trying to tone it down when he starts his new job as the assistant principal at Longfellow Elementary School today.
Longfellow Principal Dan Estell said he felt Rouse was a “no-nonsense” type of guy, but Rouse said that’s not necessarily the case.
“I want to make sure the kids see my sense of humor,” he said.
His selection of cartoon ties will help him do that, Rouse said.
Bugs Bunny and the Gang, and several other characters, are worn around his neck on a daily basis.
“I’m well known for my ties,” Rouse said.
Rouse left the military once, before he retired for good to go into teaching, but was recalled. But, in getting out of the military the second time, he made what he says was a natural progression back into education.
