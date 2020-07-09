140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1880: A dance club is being organized.
The weather has been pretty warm in spots this week.
Trout flies are numerous and fish in our streams are feasting.
G Ruefly has opened a jeweler’s shop in French’s drug store.
The road is completed to Cree’s camp and the ore is now coming down in wagons.
The population of Chaffee County as returned by the enumerators is about 7,500.
We are under obligations to Mr. G.W. Piper for the pleasure of a drive to Poncha Springs.
We occasionally see lots of pigs running at large in our streets and yet our butchers have no fresh pork.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 6, 1920: A bonus of $132.40 to $532.80 to encourage re-enlistment in the U.S. Navy of previous servicemen has been offered. Thirty days leave, $7 per month citizenship money and return to the ship from which they were discharged if they wish is now offered to former Navy men.
Gratuity due a man who re-enlists will be paid him the day he enlists and he will receive the increase in pay of his rating. The bonus will be paid to Naval Reservists as well as regular Naval men.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 6, 1945: The United States, Britain and Russia have agreed at last on the composition of the Polish government, and were expected today to settle the question of Poland’s new boundaries at the forthcoming Big Three meeting near Berlin.
Meanwhile, Australian troops held all of Balikpapan today and are on the verge of taking Pandansari, site of the biggest oil refinery in the Dutch East Indies.
The Australians also captured the valuable Manggar airdrome, 12 miles east of Balikpapan, a communique from MacArthur’s headquarters reported today.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 8, 1970: Lyle Warren, 18, Salida, left today for Denver where he will stay overnight before taking off for Washington, D.C. as one of the 33 boys and girls from all parts of Colorado who will be attending the National Citizenship Shortcourse in Washington.
Delegates were selected for the trip on the basis of their junior leadership and citizenship activities.
Lyle, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Warren of Salida has been engaged in 4-H work for the past 10 years. His major projects include rabbits, leathercraft, safety, foods and junior leadership.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1995: A large, out-of-control grass fire sprung up from a controlled urn south of Poncha Springs Friday, keeping firefighters busy for about two hours on the hottest day of summer so far.
The fire went out of control at about 3 p.m., covering about an acre and a half of land near Poncha Creek, a half mile south of town.
The Chaffee County Fire Protection District Station 4 responded and had the blaze under control in about 40 minutes.
