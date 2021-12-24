140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1881: It should be borne in mind that next Monday night the Universalist Christmas tree will delight the spectators at the church.
It is called the Universalist tree because anybody and everybody will be permitted to hang on this tree the presents they desire to make.
Every child in the town and vicinity will also get presents.
Christmas only comes once a year as a rule, but remember that this year it lasts from Saturday night until Monday night.
Take the little ones and let them enjoy themselves, and besides that have lots of fun yourselves.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 27, 1921: Christmas was celebrated in Salida with true Christmas spirit.
The snow which fell Thursday night, the first of the winter, remained on the ground to the joys of the small boy and his Santa Claus sled.
Christmas Eve was ushered in with many blinking candles in the windows of Salida homes and many brilliantly lighted and decorated Christmas trees.
Santa Claus was as generous as ever with his gifts, although they were not so costly.
The poor of Salida were not forgotten, indeed if there was anyone who lacked the cheer of a good Christmas dinner, besides candy and nuts and other dainties for the children, it was because they escaped the notice of several committees, who were busy for many weeks looking them up.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan 2, 19467: Dr. Walter E. Johnson, prominent Salida chiropractor, was fatally injured at 5 o’clock Wednesday evening at Parlin, when his auto and a truck sideswiped on the main highway.
He died at 6:15 o’clock in the Gunnison Hospital of chest injuries and a fractured skull.
His wife was badly cut on the face and head and is in the Gunnison hospital. She is also suffering from shock.
Her mother, Mrs. Alice Harris, who made her home with the Johnsons, was in the rear seat, and was uninjured.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1971: Figures released by Salida post office show mail volume down slightly from last year according to Charles Glenn, assistant postmaster.
Cancellations through the machine for the period beginning Dec. 1 and ending Dec. 22 show 135,079 cancelled letters and cards in 1970 and 131,856 in 1971, a drop of about 2.5 percent.
Parcels delivered in Salida for the same period number 3,317 in 1970 and 3,041 for 1971, down about 8 per cent.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1996: Monarch’s Junior Ski Patrol program has openings for participants the second half of the 1996-97 season.
The patrol was formed last year in memory of Michael McNaughton, a Cañon City man who was tree skiing alone on Valentine’s Day 1995.
McNaughton fell, landed headfirst in a tree well and died from suffocation during the stormy day, Monarch Ski and Snowboard Patrol director Tim Wyatt said.
“His family members and friends donated money to the Monarch Ski Patrol for all of our efforts” after the accident, Wyatt said.
