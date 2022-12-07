The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9, 1882: The new veranda on the New York House will add much to the appearance of the place, and make a fine place for the band to play in the coming summer evenings.
The Salida Mail, Dec. 8, 1922: The Salida Industrial Stores company closed its doors Monday and will not resume business.
The company was unable to weather the financial storm, which broke when many of the patrons found themselves out of employment.
The company contracted a heavy indebtedness early in its history, against which there was a constant uphill pull to regain its feet.
Carl Suppes has been appointed receiver for the directors and he will wind up the affairs of the company.
The store was opened up in January 1920.
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 8, 1947: Three roads in Chaffee county will be widened and oiled during the coming year with the new equipment, which the city and the county have purchased jointly.
The rock crusher is now being erected and will soon begin to stockpile crushed rock for both the city and the county.
The county projects will include the road from the city limits south on the Mesa and out west on secondary 292 to county road 33, which passes the gate of Fairview cemetery.
Another oiling project will be county road 30 which runs west from the court house to Sand Park. This will be oiled to the top of Harrington hill.
The third project will be the road which runs from Highway 285 at Nathrop to Mount Princeton, a distance of nine miles.
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1972: Salida merchant V.L. McVey has bowed to the pressure of the City Council and today began dismantling the frontier-western style storefront on his F street department store.
The merchant characterized his feelings saying, “ This has been an issue long enough, let’s get on with the business of Christmas.”
McVey’s decision to give up his battle to keep the front and to encourage other downtown merchants to construct fronts in a similar motif, came after the council refused to reconsider an earlier action ordering its demolition.
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1997: Local members of the Bureau of Land Management’s Front Range Resource Advisory Council recently received Vice President Gore’s Hammer Award.
The award recognizes contributions made by teams in support of the principles of building a better government, by putting customers first, getting back to basics and cutting red tape.
According to BLM District Manager Donnie Sparks, “We use the Resource Advisory Council as a sounding board. They have provided valuable advice and guidance on some important issues.
“Currently the council is developing recreation guidelines that will help achieve the statewide standards for public land health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.