140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: Another large deposit of marble is coming to the forefront.
It seems there is a quarry somewhere in the neighborhood of Calumet iron mine and we understand that the C.F.&I. company have warned the developers to “screw their nut.”
Of course a prospector stands little chance of fighting a battle with a corporation of their caliber, and we would not advise even the rightful owners to try and establish their rights with gun force.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 27, 1923: County Commissioner Snell last Saturday sent a crew of men to Poncha pass to shovel snow and widen the road.
The men had scarcely made a start when the snow storm arrived.
They returned to town for a grader and they will keep at the snow regardless of snowfall until the road is opened and widened.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 27, 1948: F.J. Doveton has sold his Red Front clothing store on Lower F street to L.H. Sharpe, who was manager of a J.C Penney store at Colby, Kan., for eighteen years.
Mr. Doveton is retiring from business and he says he has no immediate plans.
He came to Salida in 1917 as an employe of Ben Graf, clothier, and a few years later opened his own business.
He operated a chain of stores in Salida, Trinidad, Walsenburg, Alamosa, Cortez and Cheyenne for several years.
He operated two stores in Salida until recently.
Mr. Doveton is serving his second term as mayor of Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 28, 1973: Two Denver men are being held in Chaffee County Jail pending a full investigation by Buena Vista police, after the men were arrested for allegedly siphoning gas from a pickup truck near Johnson Village.
Fred Childs, owner of the pickup notified police at 2 a.m. that there were two prowlers on his property.
Policeman Don Flynt responded and apprehended Bruce L. Kenison, 24, and his brother John D., 19
Childs reportedly had filled his gas tank up the night before for a trip to Denver today and this morning there was only one-quarter of a tank left.
Childs was in Denver Wednesday, and unavailable for comment on the incident.
The Kenisons had not been charged at presstime Wednesday.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1998: Salida Public Works Department employee Jerry Loudenburg and coworkers Frank De Buano, Mike Martinez and Justin Watts have spent the last several weeks working on a wheelchair access ramp from East Third street into Salida City Council Chambers, which doubles as municipal courtroom.
The ramp was begun shortly after wheelchair-bound Jaime Lewis was sworn onto Salida City Council, and some years after former Salidan Guy Rains, himself a paraplegic, began petitioning the city to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.