140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 8, 1882: Doc Holliday, late of Arizona, is in town in company with Osgood and Robinson.
They will remain several days.
The Arizona authorities tried to get Holliday back to that territory on a charge of murder but Governor Pitkin refused to honor the requisition.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 4, 1922: Two forest pathways are being constructed under the direction of Forest Supervisor Agee, which will open new routes for the adventurous out of doors people.
One pathway leads up Green’s gulch, which is the third gulch above Poncha Springs on the route to Garfield.
This trail will lead across the mountains and will enable herdsmen to take their cattle across the mountains and to transport salt to them. It also will open a new fishing stream for sportsmen.
Another trail is being built across the backbone of the continent connecting Marshall Pass with Monarch Pass.
When this has been completed it will facilitate the movement of forestry supplies, give a more commanding position of the mountain forests and offer tourists a splendid scenic view of the Arkansas and Gunnison valleys.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 9, 1947: Salida will be waking up one of these days to the news that it is a nationally known resort of a new kind, attracting thousands of visitors during the fishing season as well as sightseers the whole year round.
Water was yesterday turned into a new project dreamed up and accomplished by Horace G. Frantz, owner of Frantzhurst, in which he expects to produce 150,000 pounds of rainbow trout in addition to his present output.
This amount of fish, at present prices, represents big business.
Mr. Frantz has constructed a 10-acre lake, which, because of a peninsula in it, will look like three large lakes.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 6, 1972: Ground was broken today at the Smeltertown site where a 34,000-square-foot mobile home manufacturing facility is to be erected.
J.M. Paulson of College Homes Mobile Sales, Inc. told The Mountain Mail this morning that the completion deadline for the facility remains August 15.
Total cost of the equipment will be in the neighborhood of a quarter-million dollars.
At the time Salida’s selection as the plant location was announced, company officials said the initial work force will number about 40.
It will be gradually expanded until an 80 or 90 figure is reached.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1997: Going back to school is nothing new for Mary Held, 85.
As a teacher, she had taken many recertification classes and workshops, but when she went to Colorado Mountain College for the summer semester, it was for a different reason.
Mary is learning to operate a computer.
“My sons gave me an IBM compatible, and I wanted to learn how to use it,” Held said. “When I first got it, I didn’t even know how to turn it on.”
A friend taught her a few things about using a mouse, and she was hooked. “I had to learn more,” she said.
She enrolled in CMC’s Introduction to Computer class taught by Bonnie Stohlquist at the Salida CMC site.
As one of eight students in the class, Held is learning the basics about computers and looking forward to expanding her knowledge.
At 85, Held is the oldest in the class and insists no one is ever too old to learn.
