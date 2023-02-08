140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March. 3, 1883: The last strike of the Boon boys in their mine in the Monarch district was two hundred dollars in gold to the ton.
There can be no doubt about the veracity of this statement and no doubt but that they have a literal bonanza.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 9, 1923: Walter Higgins was quite seriously injured Friday afternoon, while cutting down trees near the Valley View school house.
He was trimming the branches from one of the trees before cutting it down and his ax caught in the branches above his head, jerking it out of his hands.
The ax, which was new and exceptionally sharp, fell, striking him on the head and leaving him unconscious, and as it continued to fall, it cut two deep gashes in his leg and ankle.
When he regained consciousness he went to the school house where Mrs. Higgins, who is the teacher there, applied first aid.
He is getting along nicely.
Mr. Higgins’ home is in Hillside, but he has been working for Walter Sneddon the past few weeks.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 31, 1948: The body of sainted Mohandas K. Gandhi today was committed to the flames of the burning ghat as violence flared anew in Bombay.
The ancient Hindu ceremonial was carried out on the banks of the sacred River Jumna, one of five sacred rivers of India, in a massive demonstration of national grief.
But even as Devadas Gandhi, eldest son of the slain leader, touching the fire to the pyre to consume the earthly remains of India’s Great Soul, Bombay was again torn by savage riots.
Gandhi’s supporters today went to the headquarters and offices of the Hindu extremist organization, Mahasaba, and wrecked them.
Strongly reinforced police opened fire on angry throngs.
Already the death toll in Bombay stood at six dead and 46 stabbed and wounded.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 6, 1973: The chairman of the international cease-fire commission said today that the first groups of American prisoners of war to be freed in both North and South Vietnam would be handed over about Saturday.
Michael Gauvin of Canada, the chairman of the International Commission for Control and Supervision, told newsmen as he entered a meeting of the commission:
“I don’t have any specific time or date, but I know it’s around the 10th for American prisoners.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 5, 1998: By late March, the Salida Board of Education may have its field of superintendent applicants narrowed to a few top candidates.
Superintendent Harvie Guest has announced he is stepping down from the position he’s held for eight years after this school year.
The district hired the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) to handle the initial stages of the search, which is focused on the national level, not just on Colorado.
