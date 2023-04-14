140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 14, 1883: It would really be the “right thing in the right place” if the Street Commissioner would furnish a small boat for ladies to cross G street, above Mulvaney’s store.
Long-legged gentlemen experience but little difficulty in divesting themselves of their nether garments and wading; short fellows have to swim, but either of these methods is inconvenient for ladies and we earnestly petition his “nibs” for a ferry of some kind.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 20, 1923: Harold Brandon of Westcliff is serving a sentence of 60 days in the county jail imposed by Justice Catlin, who found him guilty of trapping beaver.
This was Brandon’s second offense.
The arrest was made by forestry officials, who had been keeping a close watch on him since his previous conviction.
Forest supervisor Agee ordered Brandon arrested when he came to Salida.
He did not have the hides with him but he held a receipt for a bundle of clothing sent by express.
The officers went to the depot and found that the bundle contains six beaver hides.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 9, 1948: A horse was killed Thursday on a curve on the Trout Creek Pass road, four miles east of Buena Vista, when it was struck by a pick-up truck belonging to the Hartzell ranch.
The driver reported that there was a herd of horses on the road and that all got off except the one.
The headlights, fenders and radiator of the truck were damaged.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1973: Colorado Department of Highways will open bids May 10 on two long-awaited highway projects in the Salida vicinity.
Both involve improvements along U.S. Highway 50.
Largest of the two will involve the widening of Rainbow Boulevard to four lanes along approximately a mile and a half stretching through the most concentrated portion of the business district.
Also involved, in addition to the widening, will be installation of a center median, curbs, gutters and lighting.
The second project, in the vicinity of the livestock sales barn a mile and a half east of the city, is designed to eliminate a traffic hazard by widening a portion of the roadway to three lanes to accommodate the flow of traffic off of and onto the main highway.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1998: The owners of Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area have put the resort up for sale in newspapers and on the Internet, but without a price tag.
Southern California investment group Ski Monarch, LLC purchased the resort, located on Monarch Pass in 1996.
Officials estimate Monarch is worth between $5.2 million and $10.4 million.
Monarch closed for the season last weekend.
It boasts nearly 1,600 acres of high-alpine skiing and snowboarding.
Nearly 700 acres are accessible by lift, with an additional 900 backcountry acres accessible by snowcat tour.
The ski area is located on the San Isabel National Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.