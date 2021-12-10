140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 10, 1881: Signor Martel, the Salamander King, gave an entertainment at the church last night.
Though deaf and dumb, Signor Martel is able to make himself understood when performing on the stage.
He is quite a genius in his profession and is entitled to a liberal patronage wherever he may go.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 9, 1921: R. R. Kloht, formerly with two of the largest bakeries in Colorado Springs, has opened the New Ideal Bakery at 115 Lower F Street.
His baking oven is of the latest pattern and he will handle everything in the line of bakery goods and pastries, giving special attention to orders for parties, dinners and the like.
Mr. Kloht baked the pastries for the society folk of Colorado Springs and he is thoroughly up to date.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 11, 1946: Members and their ladies attended the annual charity ball of the Elks Lodge last night.
It was one of the most successful social events ever held by the Elks.
A turkey dinner, prepared by “Chalk” Jenkins was served in the dining room before the dancing.
Angelo Turano, band instructor at Salida High School, played the accordion during the banquet and he received many compliments.
The Dick Owens Orchestra of Gunnison played for the dance.
The dancing continued until 2 o’clock this morning.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 13, 1971: Christmas programs and caroling are the main items on the agenda for Salida schools for the next two weeks.
Longfellow grade school is planning the annual Christmas program for Dec. 16 at 1:30 in the all-purpose room at the school.
Roy McGrath, principal, says the students are busy this week practicing for the program and making decorations for their rooms.
The 7th and 8th grade glee clubs at Kesner Junior High will be caroling at Salida Hospital Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
From there they will carol at the homes of various shut-ins in Salida, afterward they return to the school for refreshments.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 6. 27, 1996: A bus load of skiers got a big surprise Thursday morning, when the bus they were traveling in to Crested Butte caught fire on Monarch Pass.
According to Kent Maxwell, media relations representative for Chaffee County Fire Protection District, the bus was from Fort Carson and was carrying 12 soldiers.
The group was on the way to Crested Butte to enjoy a free skiing weekend.
Maxwell said the bus had been serviced recently, and a radiator hose had broken loose.
The hose flopped around the engine, it loosened a few wires, causing them to short out and start the fire.
One of the soldiers put the fire out with a dry chemical extinguisher that was on the bus.
There were no injuries.
