140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 2, 1881: Citizens of Salida and vicinity, you are hereby notified that Poncha’s doors will be open to you on the Fourth. Arrangements have been made for an old fashioned celebration. The programme will include the following:
Grand street parade; music by an excellent band; addresses and music in the beautiful grove near town; a roasted ox; the whole to conclude with a magnificent display of fireworks.
A cordial invitation is extended to all to come and have a good time with us on the nation’s birthday. An extra train will be run up at 9 a.m. if there are enough people coming to warrant it.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 28, 1921: Plunging into four feet of water in the swift current of the Arkansas river at Buena Vista Sunday afternoon, Mrs. Joseph Wenz saved the life of her daughter, Josephine, 2 years old, who had fallen into the stream.
Mrs. Wenz seized the child by one of her legs and dragged her to safety. Joseph Wenz was standing a few yards away fishing in the stream when the child fell in but before he could reach the spot the mother had saved her and returned to the bank.
The child was none the worse for her experience.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 2, 1946: Adelaido Aragon appeared before the city council Monday night to protest the racial discrimination at the Salida pool. Aragon, who was a popular student of Salida High School, and who served with distinction with the signal corps of the U.S. Army during the war, protested against the barring of people of his race from the use of the pool. He said the permission to use the pool one day a week was not satisfactory, that his people are not seeking special favors, but that they want equal rights, He said there was no race distinction in the army or on the battlefronts.
James Lingenfelter, representing the American Legion, attended the meeting with Aragon, and stated that his organization is opposed to race discrimination.
Members of the city council, when asked to vote on the question, said there was nothing to vote on, because they could not vote whether to follow or violate the law, and the law forbids discrimination.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1971: A gala fourth of July – including a world champion buffalo chip throwing contest – is planned for the public at the Heart of the Rockies Recreation grounds four miles west of Salida on the old airport road, county road 120.
Climaxing the festivities will be a dance by the Chaveneaux Indians at 7:45 p.m. and a fireworks display by the Jaycees at 8:30 p.m.
It will be the first Salida public July 4 celebration, and it is free, says Fritz Rundell, president of the recreation association sponsoring the occasion.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 28, 1996: While announcing that the Monarch Ski Corp. is currently under contract to sell, marketing director Chris McGinnis also introduced the ski area’s new name and logo.
The new Monarch Ski and Snowboard area, was chosen, she said, to emphasize the area’s commitment to snowboarding and the sport’s popularity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.