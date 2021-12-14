140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1881: On Tuesday of this week a railroad brakeman on the Denver and Rio Grande railroad was up before Judge Hawkins on the charge of having knocked down and robbed a man the night before.
The Justice held the prisoner to bail in the sum of $250, which was produced and the man liberated.
The story as told by the complaining witness, the old gentleman who was robbed, was that Brady invited him to go from the Bank Exchange saloon to Davis and Laughlin to get a drink, that the latter place was shut up, that they started to go back toward the Bank Exchange and went in front of Webb and Corbin’s store. Brady knocked him down and went through him for $35.
From the old man’s testimony and his talk to outsiders it appears that there is no doubt whatever of Brady’s guilt.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 16, 1921: Chris Morck, J.T. Glenn and Earle Ehrhart went over to Saguache Wednesday to attend a dairy day celebration, the object of which is to interest the people of that locality in the dairying business.
The cattle and sheep men have suffered serious losses on account of the fall in prices.
Report comes from Saguache County that the delinquent tax list was not published this year because there were only a few, even of the well to do, who were able to pay their taxes this year and it would be a useless expense to publish the list.
Center has already ordered two carloads of pure bred cattle and the farmers near Saguache are anxious to get into a business that will make sure cash returns.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 19, 1946: December 20 is the date set for the Winter Festival which is held annually in the high school gym for high school students.
In the past years it has been sponsored by the International Relations club.
“Blue Heaven” is the theme for the Festival this year, the decoration committee has reported that work on the theme is advancing rapidly.
Tickets are being sold in the halls at noon and may be gotten any time from IRC members. The price of the tickets is $1.00 per couple and $1.50 for stag.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 16, 1971: Cub Scout Pack 61 held their Christmas party and awards ceremony Dec. 14 at the Shavano Manor recreational building.
The residents of the manor were guests.
Cubmaster Frank Cummins conducted the meeting.
The scouts decorated a tree with ornaments that they made, while the group sang Christmas carols.
Lila Korman directed the singing accompanied by Mrs. Gilbert Einspahr on the piano.
Scouting awards were presented to members of dens one, two and three.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11. 27, 1996: Christmas came a few days early for the town of Poncha Springs this year.
Poncha’s elected officials received a report at Monday evening’s meeting noting the town already owns an adjudicated commercial well rated at 80 gallons per minute.
Lauri Dannemiller said the town came across the information through the Colorado State Engineer’s office.
In an effort to determine what wells are being used and how much water is being pumped, Dannemiller said the state is conducting surveys of wells it has on record.
She said Bill Richie, a water well commissioner with the state Division of Water Resources, Department of Natural Resources, contacted the town regarding the well. Richie is working with officials to clarify paperwork necessary to bring the well into operation.
