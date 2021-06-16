140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1881: A petition was in circulation here Thursday asking the County Commissioners to put the Ute trail road in good condition between this point and Mulloch’s ranch, 12 miles distant.
This should be done and that at once.
It would thus give a good road and almost direct to Colorado Springs, and would give connection with Canon City by a wagon road much better in many respects than the one up the valley.
It is estimated that three hundred dollars will pay for the work needed, and it is to be hoped that this amount will be appropriated at once.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 14, 1921: A large block of granite, swinging on a crane, descended on the foot of John Gustafson, aged 50 years, while working at the Mclaughlin quarry last Friday.
He did not think the injury serious until Sunday when he was prevailed on by his fellow employes to go to a hospital.
Charles Mendenhall accompanied him to the Red Cross hospital.
His foot had swollen to twice its normal size and some of the bones may have been broken.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 21, 1946: Salida was host today to a party of high ranking officials of the Rio Grande Railroad and a group of the nation’s “blue book” bankers, security dealers and insurance company executives.
The party traveling on a special Diesel-powered, radio-equipped train, toured local Rio Grande facilities, and departed in the afternoon for the trip over the balance of the Rio Grande and Moffat Tunnel routes.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1971: Shoppers at the Salida Safeway will be given the price per pound, ounce or gallon in a unit pricing program to be started sometime this fall according to Murray Gammill, store manager.
Plans are underway to provide the unit pricing information, which will be found on computer-printed shelf tags, located next to each product, according to Safeway vice president and division manager Robert L. Campbell.
The unit pricing will enable the customer to decide whether a big or small package of a product costs more, Gammill said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 13, 1996: Durango’s Corey Nielsen has won bronze and silver in Olympic trials in 1994 an 1995, and now he thinks he can take gold in Saturday’s FIBArk K-1 slalom race.
He’s got a pretty fair chance, too. After all, he’s nearing the top in his sport, he beat the race’s major competition just a week ago in Steamboat Springs and he has something of a home court advantage after having learned to boat on the Arkansas. Nielsen got started in kayaking seven years ago, when he began spending his summers in Salida, working for Four Corners Expeditions between school years.
He beat John Brennan, Corby Leith and Ben Kvanli, who’s on the Olympic team, in last weekend’s Yampa River Festival in Steamboat Springs, and he figures they’ll be the guys to beat again this weekend.
