140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1882: Cole Lyndon, until his promotion the oldest conductor in continuous service on the Denver and Rio Grande, was in Salida to-day.
Mr. Lyndon is now division superintendent of the Eagle river and other branches of the Denver and Rio Grande centering in Leadville.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 2, 1922: Five big native trout were brought over from Saguache Sunday by William Crylie, Fred Everett and Harold Thonhoff and placed in the city fountain and fish pond at Third and F streets.
The fish appeared to be a temptation to the small boys and the city has screened in the pond to keep out hands, worms and trout flies and to prevent shrinkage.
More big trout will be added from time to time.
The Saguache Game and Fish protective association has offered to give Salida all the fish needed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 5, 1947: The Rio Grande railroad has sold engine 638, which was in switching service in Leadville, to the San Luis Valley Central railroad at Alamosa.
It has been displaced by diesel power.
A diesel switch engine was put in service this week in the Salida yard.
It will work around the clock and will take the place of two steam locomotives.
The steam engines worked sixteen hours and were in the shops four hours for conditioning.
The diesel can work day and night and needs only two hours a week for conditioning.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 6, 1972: A small amount of change was taken some time late Monday evening or Tuesday morning when City Market at the corner of Second and G was burglarized.
Police Chief Harry Cable said entrance was gained by breaking a window on the north side of the building.
Cable said store owners estimated the loss at “less than two dollars in change taken from an open cash register.”
The burglary was discovered when the store was opened this morning.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 2, 1997: Gary Lee Kanawyer, the winner of the Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb in 1995 and 1996, also posted the fastest time on the new 4.4 mile Continental Divide Auto Hill Climb course Sunday.
Kanawyer, far from his Pismo Beach, Calif., home, pushed number 84 – his Wheel Class entry – up Ute Trail to the finish line, Jack Rabbit Hill, in 4 minutes, 4.83 seconds.
That’s the new course record on the new course, the time for everyone to aim at beating in 1998.
David Donner of Colorado Springs, who took Pikes Peak in 1993, took second and the Hot Open-Wheel class, with 4:21.56; and Johnny Rodgers, also of Colorado Springs rounded out the top three in that class with a time of 4:32.29.
