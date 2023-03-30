140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1883: It is reported on good authority that Clark has the contract for building the D&R.G. branch from Maysville to Chaffee.
The Mail congratulates the upper country and at the same time congratulates Salida, as she will reap as big a harvest from the enterprise as will either Maysville or Chaffee.
The road is to be completed July 1, 1883.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 30, 1923: The plant of the Chaffee County Democrat of Buena Vista was completely destroyed by fire which was discovered by the night marshal at 2:30 o’clock Wednesday morning.
W.D. Shepherdson, editor of the plant, was summoned from his home but the plant was beyond hope.
The Buena Vista Republican plant is being used to publish the Democrat temporarily.
Mr. Shepherdson took over the paper from the Logan estate after the death of Charles S. Logan.
Mr. Shepherdson was in Salida yesterday. He said the plant was only partially insured. He has not had time to decide on his future plans.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 24, 1948: Charged with carrying on a flourishing business with short checks and bad checks, James Thomas, 40 was arrested yesterday at Conifer by Undersheriff Dean Watters and Chief of Police Julius Masters.
He was employed on the Staley ranch at that place.
A charge of operating a confidence game was made against him.
Sheriff Emmett Shewalter says Thomas passed three short checks in Salida, that he bought two Marlin rifles here with a bad check for $50 and sold them in Buena Vista for $20.
The sheriff says Thomas had previously cashed in Salida a check on a Denver dairy amounting to $170.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 5, 1973: Indications are growing that both the Salida City Council and Chaffee County Commissioners are running out of patience with the owners of junked cars stored on private property.
When a viable solution to the problem of disposing of the unsightly hulks was arrived at several weeks ago, both groups adopted a “wait and see” attitude in the apparent hope that owners would voluntarily make arrangements to clean up their property and get the hulks to a collection station.
Fewer than a dozen of the estimated 100 to 150 privately-owned, stripped vehicles have been turned over for processing so that they can be shipped to Pueblo for recycling.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1998: Colorado Community First National Bank in Salida recently donated $1,000 to the Salida Steam Plant.
Part of the donation – $600 – will purchase two brass tags for theater chairs at the Steam Plant with CCFNB’s name engraved on them.
Money collected for the “chairs for a lifetime” program helps to raise funds for heat, so the Steam Plant can eventually operate year-round.
The rest of CCFNB’s donation goes toward Steam Plant’s Western Music Festival, to be held over Memorial Day weekend.
