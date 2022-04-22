140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1882: Jack Williams is going to erect a store building on F street next to Wheeler’s hardware store.
Mr. Williams will occupy it with his stock of pictures, etc., and will also run a broker’s office.
Work will begin at once.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 25, 1922: The Parent Teacher association has purchased the material for the playgrounds at the High School.
The manual training pupils will make the equipment.
The pupils dug holes for the trees last Saturday, which will be planted this week.
The Lions club last night voted to send volunteers to construct boxes for the protection of the trees.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 21, 1947: Stacey Bustos, Stephen Vallaro, Joe Gardunio and Nick Maez received bruises when a 1936 De Soto sedan driven by Bustos struck a soft shoulder, went out of control and turned over near the Smelter track on Highway 291 at 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon.
Nick Maez sustained a bad cut on his head and a badly gashed ear. The car was owned by Alas Gardunio.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1972: A new system of collecting parking fines designed to make the chore more convenient for the public has been announced by Salida Police Magistrate Holly Leewaye.
Mrs. Leewaye said envelopes for mailing in fines are now being prepared and should be available within a week or ten days.
Motorists receiving an overtime summons will be able to place a pink copy of the summons in the envelope together with a dollar and mail it to the municipal court.
In another streamlining effort Judge Leewaye said a fine collection box will be placed on E Street in front of City Hall where the envelopes may be dropped during hours when the court is not in session.
New hours for the court have been fixed as 9:30 through 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The magistrate warned that if the one dollar assessment is not paid within five days of the date of violation, the tariff jumps to two dollars; after 10 days a summons is issued and the fine is $5.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 21, 1997: When Salida City Council gathers tonight to consider an ordinance that would outlaw loitering on city streets, it will do so knowing the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado considers that proposal ordinance unconstitutional.
In a letter to City Attorney Alan Sulzenfuss, ACLU Legal Director Mark Silverstein claims sections of the proposed ordinance “turn ordinarily innocent and constitutionally protected conduct into a crime, in violation of the due process clause of the 14th Amendment and First Amendment.”
The letter states people have the right to stand or walk in public rights-of-way without permission from a governing body.
Silverstein notes that if there is a problem with people gathering on private property, an ordinance that makes trespassing a crime should be passed.
