140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: The Buena Vista Herald is off its kerbase when it says Salida has two dance houses.
Come now, brother Kennedy, your reputation for truth and veracity has been away up in the past and you must not allow such untruths to get away with you now.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 26, 1923: Twenty-five boys of the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, who attend the Methodist church went on a hike up Bear Creek Sunday, accompanied by their pastor, the Rev. W.L. Botkin.
The boys played shinny and other games and enjoyed a camp fire and lunch in the canon.
They returned at 4 o’clock.
The hike proved so popular that another will be taken tomorrow to the crater and thirty boys will be in the party.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 27, 1948: In a game that was close all the way the Spartan hoopmen edged out the Monte Vista Pirates 27 to 22 in the local gym Saturday night.
The Spartans led 15 to 13 at the half.
In the third period the pirates went ahead for a short time, but the Spartans fought back and regained the lead.
At the end of the third period Monte Vista took the lead again.
However, the Spartans were not to be denied, and pulled ahead to win 27 to 22.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 23, 1973: Robert E, Gorczyca and Mack Cole, Jr. of Colorado Springs were found guilty and fined on Friday, by U.S. Magistrate Darrel Thomas of Colorado Springs for leaving a campfire on the San Isabel National Forest without completely extinguishing it.
Cole and Gorczyca entered a plea of not guilty to the charges filed by Salida District Ranger Warren Hartman.
The campfire caused a 14-acre wild fire three miles south of Trout Creek Pass during the opening day of deer season last year.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1998: School officials and the architectural firm handling plans for the new middle school have finalized the major concept design for the building.
For all intents, the design, encompassing approximately 56,000 square feet, is relatively unchanged from before November’s bond election.
The minor changes being made primarily involve redistributing corridor space to instructional space and from one program to another.
The estimated cost of the facility had not increased.
In each wing, officials were able to reduce the amount of corridor space (the hallways had resembled a rectangle but now resemble a U-shape) giving them more space for instructional areas and dividing traffic into two areas instead of one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.