140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1882: By a collision on the Denver and Rio Grande yesterday, a short distance above Buena Vista, two men lost their lives.
The collision was between two sections of a freight train that left Leadville yesterday morning.
The first section arrived at Boulder siding several minutes ahead of time and stopped to wait until time was up.
The second section was also ahead of time and ran into the rear of the first section while the latter was standing between switches, instantly killing Albert Phillips, fireman of the first section who was resting in the caboose, and inflicting injuries upon brakeman Frank Turney, from which he died at 10 o’clock last night.
The coroner of Chaffee County impaneled a jury yesterday afternoon for the purpose of investigating the matter.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 24, 1922: Saguache rangemen, businessmen and sportsmen will petition the U.S. Forestry Department and the State Game and Fish Department to assist in establishing a game preserve in the Cochetopa Forest, where deer, elk and mountain sheep will be protected.
The plan is to set aside a preserve near the main highway to which the game animals will run for protection in the hunting season and where they will become so tame that they will not be frightened by automobiles.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1947: Jackie Ritchie sustained a broken collarbone Friday night while attending the Kesner Junior High School ice skating party at the city pond.
The accident occurred when she caught her skate in a crack in the ice.
Dr. Robert Hoover applied a plaster cast this morning.
She is getting along nicely at her home.
Jackie is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Ritchie.
She is a member of the seventh grade class at Kesner Junior High.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1972: The Sertoma Club of Salida, by unanimous decision, has selected Leonard Nesbit to be the recipient of the service to mankind award for 1971.
It was most unfortunate that complications following a surgical procedure brought about Mr. Nesbit’s death during the week following his selection for this honor. However, it was the desire of the members to make the award posthumously.
Mr. And Mrs. Nesbit moved to Salida from their ranch near Gunnison in the early 1950s.
It was not long before they sensed a need in the Salida community to provide clothing and essential household items for some of the less fortunate families in the area.
Under the auspices of the Salvation Army, the Nesbits, without pay collected, sorted and repaired many articles of clothing and household goods for distribution during times of need.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1997: Salida could get about 11 acres bigger and house up to 100 more people in the coming months, thanks to the efforts of the Salida Housing Development Corp.
Monday night, Salida City Council approved the preliminary request for annexation from Irene Head, who owns just over 11 acres on the west side of Holman Avenue.
If all goes well, and the annexation is completed, Head will sell about 2 acres to the company.
With the help of developer Dave Cordes, who specializes in moderate-income housing, the authority will build a 28- to 32-unit apartment complex meant to house residents who earn less than half of the area’s median income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.