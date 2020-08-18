140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1880: One of those cold-blooded murders so frequent in Colorado mining camps was perpetrated at Virginia City, thirteen miles west of Pitkin, last Monday night the particulars of which we could not ascertain, only that a rough by the name of James Dempsey got on a tute and with his little pop went in search of gore. In a bar room he found Mr. Lamar, better known all over the State as “Shang,” and without warning commenced firing, shooting Lamar through the head, killing him instantly. Dempsey at once left the camp and out latest advices report him as not being captured.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 17, 1920: If any Chaffee county farmers are looking for haymakers, they may apply to “Rastus” the dusky Salida mascot. Rastus had a few haymakers he tried to land at the Ray Lines Post smoker last night, but they failed to connect.
Outside of that bout and the Kramer orchestra and several warm exhibitions of trained boxers, the smoker had a long list of other attractions to offer to the large crowd assembled.
It was a smoker for the business men of Salida, many of whom attended, but there were too many conspicuous by their absence. Cigars and refreshments were served profusely. It was a success.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 15, 1945: General MacArthur, taking over as Allied Supreme Commander, ordered Japan today to cease hostilities immediately and send a “competent representative” to Manila to receive surrender terms.
MacArthur has established radio communication with Emperor Hirohito and the Japanese Government, a spokesman revealed.
The Allied forces throughout the Pacific and Far East will be directed to cease hostilities only after the enemy has complied with a similar order, MacArthur said in a radio message to Tokyo.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1970: Gary Olekshiw was snoozing peacefully in his sleeping bag, not wanting to think about returning to the hustle of St. Louis and its noise.
Gary relaxed in his sleeping bag, breathing deeply of the Mt. Princeton campground air. CRASH! CLATTER!
Gary and his camping partner Tim Underwood, leaned out of their sleeping bags, already cursing the dunderhead who would shatter into the peace of the mountain park with St. Louis Noise.
After Gary saw the “new, noisy camper,” he decided against saying anything.
“After all,’ he said, “ I didn’t want to get killed.”
After the black bear finished prowling around the trash cans, he opened the cooler – without bothering with the latch – and helped himself to some bacon, then ambled off into the “peaceful” moonlit night.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 17, 1995: Salida Regional Library Director Jeff Donlan Tuesday brought the Board of Chaffee County Commissioners up to date on plans for expansion of Salida’s Carnegie-built library.
Donlan told the board the estimated $645,000 expansion project is justified by the library’s heavy use, both in the number of library patrons per capita in the community and in the number of volumes lent out,
He said the Library District Board of Directors chose to expand the current facility rather than build a new library for three reasons: First, the old Carnegie building is popular as well as historically significant; second the site at Fourth and E streets would be difficult to improve upon; and third, the overall cost of expansion is lower than for a new facility.
