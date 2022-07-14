140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1882: The Deputy Sheriff who came down from Leadville Thursday with the Gunnison jail breaker complains, we are told, that he was imposed upon by somebody in Salida.
The matter as it comes to us looks like a small matter, but little things sometimes are troublesome.
The deputy’s story is that as the calaboose was considered unsafe he wanted a guard for his prisoner during the night.
A man was recommended to him and he was engaged at five dollars for the night.
The next morning the guard wanted ten dollars, which the deputy thought unreasonable, but a compromise was struck at seven and a half.
The deputy thinks officials here should protect brother officials from imposition.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 11, 1922: Tenderfoot road may become the main highway to the South Park and to Denver instead of the old Ute Trail, if the plans of several Salida citizens materialize.
Looking over the hills back of Tenderfoot mountain these men believe it will be easy to construct a road that will be in high ground all the way to Midway.
F.J. Doveton, I.M Sidenstrike, and J.H. Julien have been making a preliminary survey and they believe that a civil engineer can easily find a route.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 14, 1947: A record crowd attended the midget auto races Sunday evening at the Salida Amusement Park.
Time trials began at 7 o’clock and races at 8 o’clock. Many out of town cars were noticed at the gate.
Guy E. Fields of Westcliffe was injured when he lost control of his car and threw it into a skid.
He was taken to the Rio Grande hospital where it was found he sustained bruises.
He is doing nicely.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1972: Salida director of Public Works Robert Brazil said today he thinks the water problems which have plagued the hot springs pool here and the swimming and hot bath facilities operated by the Merle Greggs at Poncha Springs have been solved.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed,” said Brazil.
He said that by setting up a system of filling the two pools on alternate days there should be adequate water to permit operation of both facilities.
The Poncha Springs pool was filled at the first of the week for use by the Campfire Girls organization which has a lease agreement with the city.
Following that operation it was possible to fill the Salida pool in the normal 24 hours instead of 44 hours which had been required earlier.
Brazil said he still feels that less water is being produced by the hot springs which the city owns at Poncha Springs. He added that more careful management of the water which is available is the best answer.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1997: Emergency medical technicians who went on strike this month agreed Monday to go back to work.
After being informed of the decisions rendered by the Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services Council, EMTs who walked off the job said they intended to reapply to EMS Tuesday afternoon.
A group of Chaffee County EMTs from the south end walked off the job July 1, citing a lack of confidence with upper management, among other issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.