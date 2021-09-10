140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 17, 1881: Hon. A.J. Samson of Silver Cliff, passed through Salida on his way to Gunnison Thursday morning. Mr. Sampson, after taking a look at the surroundings, gave it as his opinion that a better place for the state capital could not be found.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 6, 1921: Heavy business in peaches, pears and potatoes has kept the second division engine men and trained men on the job.
The peaches are nearly all gone from the Grand Valley but other districts are a little later.
The potato movement is not yet at full height.
When the fruit has been disposed of, the stock and green shipping will commence and the call movement will be heavier.
The outlook for a big business on the railroad for the balance of the year is quite favorable.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 11, 1946: The Spartans open with Gunnison here on September 27 in a night game then travel for three successive weeks going to Delta October 4, Walsenberg October 11, and Colorado Springs October 18, before returning for a game with Florence October 26
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 13, 1971: Funeral services for seven of the Gunnison junior varsity football team players and their assistant coach have been set for Wednesday at 2 p.m.
All nine were killed or injured locally Saturday in a school bus accident which occurred at 11:26 a.m. just east of Garfield. The bus was taking the Gunnison team for an afternoon game here when it rolled and threw all but three passengers from the vehicle.
Four died at the scene, two were dead on arrival at Salida Hospital, and three died at Denver. Twelve others, including the coach, are reported in conditions ranging from critical to fair at St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, where they were taken by five Army helicopters.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1996:
A showcase of Salida musical talent is promised for Saturday at the Salida Steam Plant Theater.
