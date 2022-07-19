140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1882: S.E. Day, county surveyor, was in town Tuesday evening. Mr. Day is running the county line between Saguache and Chaffee.
He says they are now on the slope of Ouray peak and going west.
The line run by him goes between Mears and Shirley and leaves all of the Monarch district in Chaffee county.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 18, 1922: W.R. Swope is giving Salida a visual demonstration of what can be done here with head lettuce.
He is selling his crop, which is averaging two pounds to the head and is the firmest lettuce ever seen on the local market.
Mr. Swope rented the Carpenter place on Poncha road this summer. He planted a little more than a half acre to head lettuce and he expects the crop to clear $400 to $500. The lettuce brings $1.00 a dozen.
The crop this year is merely a sample.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 21, 1947: The Park Cafe was burglarized sometime between Saturday night and this morning and some paper money taken out of the cash register, but Mrs. Stapleton, the proprietor, is in Denver, and the police could not find out how much money was in the register.
The thief squeezed through an opening about nine inches wide between the wall of the cafe and the wall of an adjoining office.
There is a window in the Park Cafe wall, which apparently was built before the Palace Hotel was built and the window blocked.
The cash register was near the window.
The thief broke a pane of glass in the window and reached into the cash register.
The paper money was close enough but the silver money was out of reach.
Chief of police Masters took fingerprints and he is also seeking a suspect.
The space between the walls is so close that only a small person could squeeze through it.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 20, 1972: Poncha Hot Springs Pool is again open to the public according to an announcement Wednesday by Merle Gregg, operator.
The facilities had been closed to general use for several days during the Campfire Girls annual camp.
Gregg said the pool was emptied this week and the girls cleaned it, after which it was filled and re-opened Wednesday.
The pool and hot baths have only operated sporadically for several weeks due to a shortage of water and because of the lease agreement which gives the Campfire Girls first call on its use.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 18, 1997: A flat-bed trailer full of bedding straw caught fire and shut U.S. 285 down for half-an-hour Thursday.
Traffic was limited to one lane on the highway for an hour thereafter, while fire crews attended to the scene, which was about one mile south of Chaffee County Landfill.
There were no injuries in the fire, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Kent Maxwell said.
According the CCFPD, a caller reported the fire from a cell phone at 1:08 p.m.
Fire crews found a 16-foot flat-bed trailer loaded with 75 bales of bedding straw on fire at the scene, Maxwell said.
The fire was confined to the trailer and straw. Unfortunately for the company using the trailer, Yale Mountain Feed Store, the trailer and straw were destroyed in the blaze. Damage is estimated at $2,500, Maxwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.