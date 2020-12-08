140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 4, 1880: Chaffee County is blessed with several newspapers, and to read them an outsider would be led to believe that they are each other’s deadly enemy. How is it brethren, is it a “sure ’nough” fight, or only put on just to keep things lively? — Breckenridge Leader
That’s the only way we have of doing things down here. It is necessary sometimes to pelt a lazy boy with stones to keep him awake.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 10, 1920: Harold Wilson, sixteen year old son of Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Wilson, broke his right collar bone Friday when he jumped off the Randol delivery car, driven by Glenn Lang before it had slowed down.
Glenn Lang was delivering groceries about 5 o’clock Friday afternoon and Harold Wilson and Guy Edmondson got on the car to ride down home with him, the former standing on the running board back of Glenn.
Not wanting his mother to see him, as she had often cautioned him about riding on the side of the car. Harold jumped off before the car had reached his home.
Harold walked to the side walk and laid down until the boys came to his aid. He was taken to the D. & R.G. hospital, where he underwent an operation Saturday morning. He returned home yesterday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 11, 1945: The Salida schools are hard hit with a mild epidemic of colds and flu this week. About 25 per cent of the elementary school students were reported absent.
Charles Woods, custodian at the high school, was absent two days with a heavy cold, and George Eichman, junior high school principal, was away today due to illness.
Mrs. Marguerite Thompson is away three days this week attending a meeting in Denver and Mrs. Stwalley is substituting.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 10, 1970: All was quiet at the Rio Grande Railroad Depot in Salida this morning, as some 75 railroad workers respected a nationwide rail strike which began at 12:01 a.m. today.
No trains were running, and none are scheduled to run until the strike ends, a local railroad spokesman said.
A block away from the depot, 30 railroad workers gathered at 9 a.m. this morning to meet in the Palace Hotel where they will remain during working hours until the strike is over.
Two men will picket on the corners of Sackett and First streets for two-hour shifts until the strike is ended, according to George W. Kurtz, chairman for Brakemen and Conductors Local 203.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 7, 1995: Vandals are breaking vintage landmarks along with the hearts of many Salidans. One such heart is that of Bernice Strawn, who has been actively involved in the restoration of the Salida Steam Plant, which has recently been seriously vandalized, with the art deco glass bricks in the windows being broken.
“It is so disheartening, depressing and discouraging,” Strawn said. “This community is one of creativity, not of destruction.”
The steam plant, indeed is a relic of yesteryear, with the refurbishing project in process since 1987.
Pat Brooks, city administrator, expressed her dismay at the destruction. “The bricks can be replaced, But it is a significant cost and they are hard to install.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.