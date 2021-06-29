140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 2, 1881: Mr. Lull, formerly connected with the railroad offices at this place, was in town early this week.
He has been prospecting on Clover creek this side of Kirber camp and has secured some promising properties.
The ore from his Adelaide mine is said by old miners to resemble the Humboldt, Nevada, ore very much.
Assays from this claim have given returns as high as five hundred dollars per ton.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 28, 1921: The Rocky Mountain Climbing club will scale Mount Princeton next Sunday.
The club members will gather from Denver, Colorado Springs and other points in the state to make the climb. E.J. Bruderlin of Salida, who is a member of the club, will accompany the party on the ascent.
A camp has been established near Mount Princeton by scouts sent ahead to mark the trail to the summit of the mountain and in the camp are stored all the equipment needed by the club.
The club scales twelve or more of the Colorado peaks every year and in the winter devoted its time to skiing and other mountain sports.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 2, 1946: C.H. Kelleher, manager of the Public Service Company, appeared before the city council last night to announces that his company will reduce the rates for lighting in Salida, beginning August 1, and that the new rates have been filed with the Public Utilities Commission, to take effect August 1.
The rate in the residence district will be reduced 9 per cent. The rate in the business district will be reduced 12 per cent. The rate in the residence district in the fringe, outside the city, limits, will be reduced 8¼ per cent.
The rates for the city street lighting and larger lamps will be reduced $86 annually and larger lamps will be installed to provide more light at the new reduced rate.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1971: “We should take a good, long look at greenbelt,” county commissioner Dick Tuttle said at the regular commissioners meeting Monday.
He told Jerry Sandell, a member of a six-man county zoning group, that the commissioners agreed that some land along the rivers and creeks in the county should be zoned for greenbelt and require a variance for contrary use.
“We need to preserve the county for the people, and not just for the favored few,” Tuttle stressed. “One of the strong attractions of this area is its river front, and the county should avoid extensive development along all streams and rivers,” Tuttle said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1996: Saving the environment can sometimes be a challenge. Bonnie Wiesel has been saving and categorizing recyclable materials for the past five years – jars neatly washed and boxed, lids washed and bagged, magazines bundled and tied, etc.
But when the Salida Trager therapist had to move, when the house she was living in sold, she could find no “home” for most of her recycled materials.
With recycling opportunities slim in Salida, Wiesel turned to the landfill in neighboring Saguache County.
“They saved the day,” Wiesel said.
While it took a considerable amount of time and effort, Wiesel did get rid of most of her recyclable materials.
