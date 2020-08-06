140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug 7, 1880: Just after supper yesterday (Saturday) evening and before the trains arrived a man, well dressed, about six feet high and of strong build, called to Frank Stall, who was out in the platform, to go into the railroad office as he wanted a ticket.
Frank went in and was getting the ticket when the man dealt him a blow on the back of the head that knocked him senseless. Before he was discovered the man went through the office, securing about three hundred dollars in money.
It is safe to say that the thief would have met with a warm reception had he been captured last evening. A reward of two hundred dollars is offered for his apprehension.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 6, 1920: Thirty tourist parties were accommodated at the Salida Rest rooms in one day last week. On another day there were twenty parties. All the visitors spoke in the highest terms of the city’s hospitality, its beauty and its climate.
Many pieces of literature advertising Salida were distributed among the visitors and all were anxious to accept the literature to send it or show to their friends.
The women of Salida are invited to visit the Rest rooms frequently so that they may familiarize themselves with the kind of service it is giving and the extent to which it is patronized by women and children.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 6, 1945: The United States has unleashed against Japan the terror of an atomic bomb 28,000 times more powerful than the biggest blockbusters ever used in warfare.
President Truman revealed this great scientific achievement today and warned the Japanese they now face “a rain of ruin from the air the like of which has never been seen on this earth.”
The new Atomic bomb was used for the first time yesterday. An American plane dropped one on the Japanese army base at Hiroshima.
A single bomb has more than 20,000 tons of TNT. It has more than 2,000 times the blast power of the British ‘grand slam’ bomb, the largest ever previously used in the history of warfare.
Development of the bomb, victory of American scientists in a desperate race with Germany, is “the greatest achievement of organized science in history,” Truman said in a White House statement.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 6, 1970: The Defense Department announced today that the Army will draft 39,000 men in the final four months of this year – 12,000 each in September and October; 8,000 in November and 7,000 in December.
The total for 1970 will be 163,500, the announcement said the lowest since 1964 when the number drafted was 107,500.
The four-month announcement instead of the monthly calls issued in the past was made possible by a review of the progress of Vietnamization.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 9, 1995: Salida football will be under the lights this season as Football Fridays come to town.
While slightly behind schedule, lighting for the football field will be in place before the season begins this fall, according to athletic director Rob Wikoff.
This will be the first year Salida has had night games in its football history and Wikoff believes it will spark a renewed interest from local fans.
