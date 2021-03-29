140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 2, 1881: R.J. Ellis has sold a half interest in the Mountain Boy to County treasurer Emerson.
There is an 18-foot tunnel on the lead with an 18-foot lead showing in the breast. The mineral is a pink quartz interspersed with fine galena and is quite high in silver.
The prospect is located about halfway up the side of the Chrysolite mountain between Gilbertson’s Norway and Smith & Ketchum’s Snow slide, one of the best locations in Grizzly Gulch.
Mr. Duckworth owns one-half interest in the property and has bonded it to Mr. Ellis until August first for $500.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 1, 1921: Superintendent Thompson, state fish hatchery at Buena Vista will be in Salida Saturday with fifteen cans of young trout. The fish will be placed in the Salida fish hatchery ponds until they are old enough to buck the current of the rivers in this locality.
The fish will be distributed by the Salida Commercial club and the Chaffee County Fish Association and by state forester Cuenin.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 27, 1946: The highschool youngsters will come by your house Friday afternoon to collect your waste paper and magazines and everyone is urged to have a stack of papers on his porch at least by noon that day.
The town is being divided into districts with each in charge of a school youngster from the “S” club. Trucks will carry paper from each of several central locations to a car in the local railroad yards.
Several of the men teachers will assist in the paper drive Friday afternoon. E.C. Gruenler and John Burgener will be in general charge of the drive.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 24, 1971: A broken electric wire is blamed as the cause of a grass fire in Howard Tuesday afternoon, Fire Chief Jack Henderson said.
Henderson said a Rural Electric Association highline crew was working on the wires at about 2:30 p.m. near the Last Resort Cabin area two miles east of Howard on U.S. 50 when a wire broke, hit the ground, and started the grass fire.
About 20 volunteers from the Cotopaxi and Howard Volunteer Fire Departments and three Salida firemen fought the fire which burned up to the foundations of one cabin.
Henderson said there were no occupants as they were in Texas.
The fire burned an area about three blocks long and half a block wide, Henderson added.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 27, 1996: At 5:24 Wednesday South Arkansas Fire Protection District was called out to combat a brush fire that was threatening structures along CR 120 west of Salida.
Eight firefighters responded to the call, along with three pieces of equipment. Pushing about 500 gallons of water per minute, the city’s new pumper truck quickly knocked down the flames.
Salida fireman Capt. Wes Wagner said the fire started when a landowner torched a pile of dead limbs. The wind took over and the fire quickly got out of control, threatening a neighbor’s fence and burning approximately ¼ acre of grass and brush.
SAFPD had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
