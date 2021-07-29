140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 30, 1881: This community was startled Wednesday morning by the report that J.P. True, one of the oldest and most prominent citizens of Poncha Springs, had shot and killed Mr. Randolph Carpenter, another prominent citizen of that town.
Of course there were a great many stories floating around as to the cause and the manner of the shooting.
The most ridiculous story of the whole lot was the one published by the Leadville Chronicle that True was a rowdy and that he “traveled on his shape” and is one of the worst characters in the country. This is too ridiculous to deny.
Mr. True has always been recognized as a quiet and law abiding citizen, and the report that he killed a man was not credited until it was proven absolutely to be true.
Mr. True was arrested and brought to Salida. His preliminary examination was set for ten o’clock Friday morning before Justice Hawkins.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 2, 1921: Mr. and Mrs. Burns will open their new restaurant on East First street at six o’clock Wednesday morning and will conduct the business day and night.
The restaurant is one of the finest in Colorado, the latest type of dining room furniture, lighting equipment and kitchen appointments being used.
It has taken nearly sixty days to get the place ready for opening. The rooms have been beautifully decorated.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 30, 1946: The property purchased by Dr. Shy and Dr. Baker at Tenth and F Streets, will be converted into a modern hospital, to be known as Salida Memorial Hospital.
Repairs already have been contracted and work has begun to put the building in first class shape.
The hospital will accommodate 12 patients and four bassinets. A modern surgery and delivery room will be installed.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1971: Some additional freight traffic has been diverted through Salida and a local crews are very busy handling the traffic because of the selected real strikes, L. T. Clarke, free agent here, said today.
Clark guessed that 20 to 25 trains are currently passing through Salida. They must stop here since they change crews. The Pueblo crews disembark here and the Salida men ride back and forth between here and Minturn.
Trains going through here are from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the East and Salt Lake City and Ogden Utah to the West. Clark noted that there are no present plans to strike the Rio Grande line.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1996: Property owners and residents in the tiny township of Saint Elmo appreciate tourists so much that they want to give them all a place to park.
During both the winter and summer seasons, the historic old mining town is inundated with hikers, anglers, skiers and snowmobilers, not to mention those visitors who just want to feed the chipmunks.
With all that tourist traffic, parking and transportation along the dirt roads of the town become real problems, the residents say.
About 15 property owners and residents of the town appeared before the Board of Chaffee County Commissioners Aug. 5 to ask for a little relief.
A number of Saint Elmo residents proposed that a parking area for visitors be constructed just below town to the east.
One problem – the proposed parking area sits on U.S. Forest Service property, and without going through the federal bureaucracy, there’s no way to get approval to construct the lot anytime soon.
