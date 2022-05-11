140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1882: The Gold Nugget Mining company are placing their large power machine on their placer ground near Squaw creek.
The machine was thoroughly tested at Denver by their superintendent Capt. Tucker, and it was found to work admirably as far as the mechanical construction is concerned.
The company have a boarding house already erected on their ground and active preparations are being made to set the machine to work.
We predict that not many days will elapse before this company will demonstrate to the satisfaction of all that they have struck a bonanza in their new process and one which will revolutionize the entire science of placer mining.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 16, 1922: The Salida Elks have leased the Marvin park for the season and will have a team that will be in the tournament with Canon City, Pueblo, Cripple Creek and many other towns in this section of the state.
A meeting was held Sunday afternoon at the Elks club and the proporters of the club say they have the best team ever put together in Salida. Every player is an Elk and a Salida boy.
The Elks made a big success of their schedule last year and they promise to stir up even more enthusiasm this year.
Canon City, Cripple Creek and Pueblo also have organized strong teams, and the series promises to be an interesting one.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 13, 1947: A meeting to discuss the formation of a Naval Reserve in this area was held last evening in Costello’s ball room. Twenty-five representatives of the various Salida organizations and activities attended.
Paul Penner, who called the meeting, addressed the group and passed on information which had been supplied him by the Navy.
While the majority expressed a desire to cooperate with the Navy the consensus of the meeting was that there was too little information available to those present to enable them to sponsor or promote the project.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 4, 1972: A longtime Salida grocer today announced plans for an extended vacation and the sale of his share of the business to his partner.
Fred Paquette said he will sell out to Moritz Kerndt after 22 years association with Boys Market.
Paquette said his reasons for quitting were personal, together for the need for an extended vacation.
He said he plans to maintain his home in the Salida area but that his future activities are uncertain at this time.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1997: Poncha Springs officials Monday night expressed concern over an instance in which an individual illegally connected a well to the town’s water system.
According to the town’s water ordinance, it is illegal for property owners to connect their well system to a system fed by Poncha’s municipal water.
Ken Shake, the town’s maintenance man, said such cross-connections could contaminate the municipal system.
Officials discovered the connection when a water system user, who rents the property in the town, complained of dirty water coming through his tap.
When Shake went to investigate, he asked to see the property’s plumbing. That’s when he discovered that the well and town systems were connected.
