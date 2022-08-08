140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1882: Dr. Overholt has rented the room of First street recently vacated by Miss Holderby and will open an office and practice medicine in Salida.
We are pleased to welcome Dr. Overholt and hope he may conclude to remove his family to Salida soon.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 28, 1922: Mrs. Harry Beck and four children sustained injuries yesterday afternoon in a runaway.
They were returning to their home in Brown’s Canon from Mrs. Beck’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. P.C. Bond of Poncha Springs.
The horse became unmanageable as they drove down Pinon Hill, something evidently being wrong with the harness. Mrs. Beck lost control of the horse and as they neared the four corners in Adobe park she and her youngest child were thrown out.
Eva, the oldest child, jumped out and the two boys were thrown out. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sneddon were driving home and picked them up taking them home.
W.R. Crylie also saw the accident and phoned for a doctor. No bones were broken but they were badly cut and bruised.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 8, 1947: Boy Scout Town is a thriving community on the North Fork above Maysville and will continue to be lively until the dirge of the school bell calls the boys back to Kansas and away from their summer camp in the beautiful canon.
There will be at least 300 boys in the camp at one time or another during the summer, and they come from various towns in the vicinity of Wichita.
The boys are receiving instruction in forestry, wild flowers, camplife, first aid, hiking and other activities. They live in tents.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1972: Parking meters, sometimes called the plague of every motorist, go back into operation in Salida Sept. 1.
City Council Monday night voted to reinstate the meters after a five-month moratorium. The meters were taken out of operation in the spring at the request of a group of downtown merchants who felt a test should be made to determine whether or not free parking would spur downtown foot traffic.
Opinions varied concerning the effectiveness of the move. Councilman Harry Egan said he had talked to merchants who favored return of the meters on the ground that the two-hour free parking encouraged persons who work in the downtown area to fill the available spaces and discourage downtown shopping. Others in the business community have expressed the view that the opposite was true.
In any event, the city’s general fund will be enriched in the neighborhood of $9,000 to $10,000 annually in collections and fines from the meters.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1997: The valley’s rich ranching history will mingle with the romantic image of today’s ranching Friday night in Poncha Springs.
“We’re having a branding party, and we want all the local ranchers to come and bring their brands,” said Jane Pinto, co-owner of the historic Jackson Hotel and Restaurant, located on U.S. 285, just south of the junction with U.S. 50.
Inside the Jackson is an immense coffee bar, and Jane, along with husband Doug Pinto and fellow owners Mike and Dianne Trainor, have decided to add a bit of character to the bar’s surface. “We’re going to brand the heck out of the coffee bar,” Jane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.