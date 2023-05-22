140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 19, 1883: There is talk of the erection of a smelter in Salida at once as the new carbonate camp mines open out as well as they give promise of doing.
The Mail’s predictions will yet be fulfilled.
Salida will be the seat of the most extensive reduction works in the country.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 22, 1923: Arbor day was fittingly celebrated in Salida yesterday with a parade of the school children and exercises at the High school.
The parade was unique. The children had made banners boosting Salida and calling for the protection of birds and trees.
They marched down F street, a great long line, then counter marched to Ninth street where the parade turned over to the High school grounds.
Superintendent Jones was in charge of the services.
J.S. Ramey led the singing.
Addresses were delivered by H.N. Wheeler of the Forestry service and Walter J. Millard, field secretary of the national Municipal league.
After the program the children marched to their respective buildings where they planted the trees.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 14, 1948: The new Jewish state was born in Palestine today, and immediately bitter Arab-Jewish fighting for Jerusalem began.
Veteran Jewish troops appeared to have the best of the fighting which probably will decide the final control for Jerusalem, according to reports reaching Tel Aviv.
They had seized the former British security zone as the last of the tommies moved out, ending 30 years of stormy British rule in Palestine..
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 22, 1973: First tree plantings in a long-range project to refoliate Mt. Tenderfoot on the outskirts of Salida will take place this coming Saturday.
Bill Robinson, secretary of the local Izaak Walton League, which is spearheading the undertaking, today issued an appeal for additional adult volunteer help.
Robinson said about 20 high school youths and 15 scouts will be taking part, with the assistance of the Campfire Girls, but he added that much more help is needed.
The initial plantings will not be as ambitious as first planned because a work contingent from Ft. Carson will not be coming after all.
Robinson said arrangements had been completed to quarter and feed the Army group and plans were all but final when he was notified that federal regulations regarding such assistance limit military participation to areas designated as depressed.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 20, 1998: Dragon Claw School of Martial Arts is now open at 509 E. U.S. 50, across from Salida True Value Hardware.
Founder Robert Littlefield has a straightforward approach to self defense.
“In other words, common sense self defense,” Littlefield said,
The system and style of Loong Zhua is a combination of martial arts that originated in China.
This style promises to teach quality self defense and self discipline.
For Littlefield, Dragon Claw school fulfills a lifelong ambition.
He has been involved in several forms of martial arts since he was a child.
