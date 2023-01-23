140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: To the public:
Having purchased the Furniture business of Julius Ruff and Roller & Twitchell, I shall continue the business at the old stand, and would respectfully ask your patronage.
W.W. Roller
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 12, 1923: Thieves were at work in the business district of Salida Wednesday night.
Two prominent business houses, the Snodgrass Food store and the Golden Rule store,were entered.
The Snodgrass store was entered though a back window.
The heavy screen was cleverly cut away with a hatchet, the window raised and the lower iron bars were knocked off.
Footprints on a sack of flour stored under the window was evidence that the intruder was a man.
Both registers were searched and $1.87 in pennies, the only cash left in the store, was taken.
The thief was evidently in no hurry, as he took the time to lunch on a grapefruit and a bottle of olives. He left through he back door leaving it open.
The glass in the back door of the Golden Rule was broken and the thief again entered and searched the cash drawer.
Another $1.84 in pennies, the only cash available.
A man’s coat and shoes were the only other objects taken.
The two burglaries are thought to be the work of one man. No arrests have been made.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1948: Everyone in Salida will be given an opportunity to contribute to the March of Dimes when the Boy Scouts make a house-to-house canvass Saturday.
It should be a pleasure for every citizen to welcome the Boys Scouts instead of a visit from the dread polio which strikes without notice and is no respecter of class or age.
The funds raised in the March of Dimes drive are used for many purposes.
Part of it goes into paying the expenses of research scientists who are constantly at work trying to solve the mysteries of the disease – how it can be cured, how it can be prevented.
When this knowledge has been gained, the people of the world will no longer live in fear of the disease.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 18, 1973: The Upper Arkansas Regional Council of Governments (UARCOG) was created in December 1972.
UARCOG is a voluntary organization of municipal and county governments within a four-county region comprised of Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Custer counties.
UARCOG has established a planning office located on the third floor of the Chaffee County Courthouse, staffed by regional planner Al Gould.
One of the first planning tasks to be undertaken will be the identification of regionwide problems and the development of goals and objectives to work toward the solutions of these problems.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 26, 1998: For his involvement in civic and business affairs in Salida, Dave Potts received the Man of the Year award at Saturday’s Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
Salida Police Sgt. Mike Bowers, the 1997 Man of the Year, noted that Potts came to the Salida area in 1986 and started working in the recreation industry.
“He is energetic and an asset to this community,” Bowers said.
