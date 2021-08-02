Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.