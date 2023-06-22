The Weekly Mail, June 23, 1883: Quakenasp or Cottonwood gulch is now turning out some of the finest mineral so far discovered in the Cleora District. The Sunny Side, owned by Boon Bros. & Co., the Chess, owned by Cleaver, Miller & Co., the goodie, owned by True, Tompkins and McPherson, the North claim and also the claims of Scott, Williams & Co., are improving in every manner.
The Salida Mail, June 19, 1923: A jolly crowd with baskets brimming with delectable foods drove to Hortense Springs Thursday evening.
After a refreshing plunge in the pool the lunch was spread, just as twilight was falling.
It was a delightful night for out of door sports and the party could not pull themselves away from the enchanted spot until the wee hours of the morning when they returned to Salida.
The Salida Daily Mail, June 23, 1948: The out of season snowstorm which struck in this vicinity the first of the week, stranded many motorists. Tourists form Texas, Arizona, and Kansas, had to remain over because of snow on Monarch Pass and Red Mountain pass. Wednesday morning, many of the local people felt the cold when the thermometer registered 30 above.
With the first day of summer coming on the 21st, it was more like the first day of fall.
The Mountain Mail, June 22, 1973: Wah Leeah Roberts, 16, of Buena Vista, suffered a broken right leg in a pickup, motorcycle accident on Wednesday night.
According to the State Patrol, the accident occurred on Colorado 306, two miles west of Buena Vista.
A 1967 Ford pickup driven by Glenn A. Leppke, 25, of Leadville and a 1973 Honda driven by Theodore J. Pason, 17, of Buena Vista, were traveling east on the road when the pickup turned left as Pason was attempting to pass the turning vehicle.
Miss Roberts’ leg struck the left front bumper of the pickup and was broken.
Miss Roberts was admitted to Salida Hospital close to midnight on Wednesday night.
She remains in the hospital where her condition is listed as good.
Neither of the vehicles incurred any damage.
The Mountain Mail, June 24, 1998: Salida takes on a festive atmosphere this weekend with the sixth annual Art Walk.
Fifty-four galleries, and other businesses displaying art, are participating in the two-day event.
Galleries are open form 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Artists’ receptions are scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, in most of the galleries.
At the receptions refreshments are served and the public will have the opportunity to meet many of the artists.
Some of the galleries are also providing musical entertainment.
Participating galleries are designated by colorful flags posted outside.
