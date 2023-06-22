140 years ago

The Weekly Mail, June 23, 1883: Quakenasp or Cottonwood gulch is now turning out some of the finest mineral so far discovered in the Cleora District. The Sunny Side, owned by Boon Bros. & Co., the Chess, owned by Cleaver, Miller & Co., the goodie, owned by True, Tompkins and McPherson, the North claim and also the claims of Scott, Williams & Co., are improving in every manner. 

