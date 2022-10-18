140 years ago

The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1882: A new dry good store, under the name of the “Palace of Fashion,” will be opened in one of Hodgman & Westerfield’s new store rooms, on F street between First and Second, about October 27.

75 years ago

 The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 15, 1947: This latest picture of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lt. Phillip Mountbatten, in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, was specially posed in connection with preparations their  marriage on Nov. 2.  

