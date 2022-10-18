The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 15, 1947: This latest picture of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lt. Phillip Mountbatten, in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, was specially posed in connection with preparations their marriage on Nov. 2.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1882: A new dry good store, under the name of the “Palace of Fashion,” will be opened in one of Hodgman & Westerfield’s new store rooms, on F street between First and Second, about October 27.
The proprietor, S.L. Golding, says that the “Palace of Fashion” will endeavor at all times to keep a first-class, well assorted stock of dry goods and ladies’ and gents’ fine furnishing goods.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 20, 1922: Mrs. Byrd R. Fuqua, of St. Louis, Mo., has purchased the Hortense Springs resort, where H.C. Hayes formerly lived, and will convert it into a large watering place.
She plans to erect a Grecian bath house and a large number of cottages, each equipped with a bathing pool.
Mrs. Fuqua will design the resort as a bird colony, the idea being suggested by her given name. She has already begun the oriole, chicadee and blue jay cottages.
She expects to advertise the resort extensively in the East.
75 years ago
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 20, 1972: Three inmates of the Colorado State Reformatory at Buena Vista, who escaped yesterday, at 1:30 p.m., by scaling the fence, are back in the reformatory, Associate Warden Nick Adam Evans said today.
The escapees were “observed and pursued” by authorities, who chased them across the river and up into the Midland Mountain area. Two of the escapees were apprehended within one hour, Evans stated.
The search continued into the night for the third, who was picked up near the highway apparently looking for transportation.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1997: The new Wal-Mart Supercenter had said it wanted to become a regional shopping center.
Well, the store has made waves at least as far out as Buena Vista, as one BV grocery store has noticed a decline in sales since the supercenter opened its doors more than a month ago.
“We’ve dropped off a little bit. I think both stores’ sales are down just a bit,” said Vista Market owner John Cable, referring to his store and City Market in Buena Vista.
Cable hasn’t hit the panic button yet though. “Something that close and something that big, people want to go see it,” he said. “We’re expecting to go back up once the newness wears off.”.
