The Weekly Mail, April 14, 1883: J. Costello is putting up a fine building on Main Street in Garfield for a parlor bar and billiard hall which will be the general resort for all lovers of good wines, liquors and cigars.
Johnny knows how and where to buy them.
The Salida Mail, April 6, 1923: Twenty-seven tennis players held a dinner meeting last evening at the Palace hotel and organized for the coming season.
Invitations had been sent to twenty players and the entire number appeared at the dinner.
D.D. Bonham was elected president and Robert Torbet secretary-treasurer of the organization.
The third court will be completed at the Mesa grounds in time of the opening of the season.
It was decided to let the ladies have the use of the tennis grounds until 4 o’clock any day except holidays.
Tournaments with all the towns in the upper Arkansas valley will be arranged this summer.
The Salida Daily Mail, April 2, 1948: Riverside park has forty-two places where cottonwood trees used to be.
A bulldozer began pulling them out a few days ago and the park now looks like the fellow who has been to the dentist to get false teeth.
The city council, at the suggestion of citizens living near the park, had the trees torn out and will replace them with other types of trees and bushes.
The cottonwoods were getting too old and their falling branches were becoming a menace.
The Mountain Mail, April 12, 1973: Complaints of smashed windows on automobiles parked in the 700 to 1200 blocks on H St., were being investigated at press time today by Salida police.
“At least half a dozen, possibly more,” windows were broken, a police spokesman said.
The windows were smashed Wednesday night.
Several rocks were found lying near vehicles, but police declined to say these were involved in the vandalism.
Identity of all the owners of damaged cars was unavailable at noon today.
The Mountain Mail, April 13, 1998: Gusty winds are credited with reigniting a ditch burn early Saturday afternoon in the Piñon Hills area, requiring a response from the South Arkansas Fire Protection District and Salida Fire Department.
No structures were threatened in the blaze, according to Salida Firefighter Eric Schrager, although about ½ acres of pasture was charred.
According to the fire department, two landowners were conducting a controlled ditch burn in the area. They left the scene after they thought they had the burn extinguished.
Then the winds, and the smoldering embers picked up.
Two tanker trucks, a brush truck and nine firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.
They remained on scene for more than an hour to ensure it had no chance of rekindling.
Schrager cautioned landowners to take care when conducting controlled burns.
The afternoon winds can be tricky, requiring extra attention to make sure a fire is completely out.
