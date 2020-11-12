140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1880: It is a dastardly young brother who remarks: “Sister Sal’s all the fashion now. She wears a horse belt around her waist, and I expect she’ll soon have a saddle and bridle.”
A heavy Capuchin cord is worn around the waist either of gold, silver or of a color to match the rest of the toilet.
It was first introduced by Mrs. Cornwallis West, one of the professional beauties.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 12, 1920: Robert H. Higgins, president of the Colorado Good Roads Association and a party of road enthusiasts will be in Salida tomorrow to cruise the road up to the Granite fields and beyond, to determine the possibilities of a state highway through that region.
A state highway is projected from Salida to Whitehorn, Guffy and Cripple which not only will be of benefit to the granite district and the South Park country, but will also shorten the auto distance to Denver.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 14, 1945: Never has any war been so completely – and courageously – covered in pictures, stories and verbal descriptions as was World War II.
Correspondents took a fighting man’s risks, without the fighter’s protection.
Armed only with notebooks or cameras, they went where the soldier, the sailor and the marine went, whether into the blast of enemy fire or the dangers of exposure and disease.
Thirty-one of them lost their lives in fulfilling their assignment to get the war news or picture.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1970: Icy roads resulted in a one-car accident Thursday on U.S. 50 on Monarch Pass 3.3 miles west of Garfield, the highway patrol reports.
Thomas W. Haycock, 36, of Kenilworth, Utah, was driving east on the icy highway, his vehicle went out of control, and veered off the right side of the road down a 15-foot bank, the patrol said.
The tractor attached to the vehicle flipped over backward into its bottom side.
Haycock suffered no injuries, and damage to the trailer was estimated at $7,000.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1995: They’re an unlikely bunch of elves, but recruits at Buena Vista Correctional Facility have been enjoying that role for the past several weeks as they repair bicycles for the Toys for Tots program.
Rae Lewis, drill instructor, said this is the third year for the bike project.
The idea originated with Sgt. Linda Pierce, who discussed with Helen Nachtrieb of Caring and Sharing, the idea of having boot camp recruits repair bicycles for kids for Christmas. Pierce was promoted before the project started and Lewis took over.
Boot camp recruits assigned to the project are volunteers who have already graduated from the nine-week military style training program at Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
While they are waiting for determinations on their sentences, those who are interested can volunteer to work on the bicycles.
The volunteers expect to complete 75 to 100 bicycles in time for Christmas giving.
