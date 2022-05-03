140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 6, 1882: The Salida bath house, just opened in the old Bank of South Arkansas building, is an institution much-needed and one that will doubtless be well patronized.
The gentleman under whose management it will be run promises to provide all necessary conveniences and make it an object for those in need of a clean up to call on him.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 6, 1922: Mrs. William A. Crylie discovered a young fox in the chicken house at her home, 445 East Third Street, this morning when she was feeding the chickens.
The fox hid in a corner and Mrs. Crylie shut the door.
Mr. Crylie was sent for and he secured the chicken house against the escape of the fox until a cage can be made.
This is the first fox seen in the vicinity of Salida for many years, but it is said by cattlemen that there is a colony of them in the neighborhood of Cameron mountain. This is a cub which evidently lost its way.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 2, 1947: The Rainbow Cottage Camp is just completing its building program which has been going on for a year.
The new deep freezer unit for frozen meats, fruits and vegetables went into operation this week. A meat department has been added to the grocery store.
A new post hydraulic lift for car greasing is now in operation in the service station.
The grocery store and service station are managed by George Koenig and sons.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 28, 1972: A bureau of reclamation maintenance man is alive today, thanks to his pet cocker spaniel and an alert state patrolman.
Don Swett said he fell 30 feet into an old tunnel about 10 a.m. Thursday. At 8:30 p.m. a search party, which had followed his dog to the area, rescued him.
Swett said the accident occurred as he was checking the area around the old Leadville drainage tunnel about a mile and a half north of Leadville. The ground suddenly gave way under his legs and he fell through a small hole in the ground to the bottom of the old tunnel.
State patrolman Gordon Smith, who noticed Swett’s truck about noon and again about 8:10 p.m., checked the truck and found the keys in it, and the radio on. He then radioed for assistance.
Lake County Deputy Sheriff Ron Senske and Ron Maez, plus several residents of the area, followed Swett’s tracks through the snow.
They said they were met by the dog, which led them to the hole.
They lowered a rope to Swett, pulled him out and took him to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment of cuts and bruises and a shoulder injury.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1997: Chaffee County commissioners Tuesday denied the proposed site of a new post office in Nathrop, following the lead of the county Planning Commission.
The proposed location, on a piece of property owned by John Jimmeson on CR 197A, was voted down by the board because it is a commercial business, which is not appropriate for the residentially zoned site for which it was proposed, Commissioner Jim Thompson said.
Thompson said United States Postal Service representatives talked only to the town manager of Buena Vista and not to the commissioners in determining their site, which didn’t help the cause.
