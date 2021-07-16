140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 16, 1881: On Tuesday of last week some of the section men on the Denver and Rio Grande road found the body of a man in the Arkansas river about a mile below Badger Creek.
It had evidently been in the water for a considerable length of time as the flesh had decayed and was gone from the face and portions of the legs.
There was a leather belt around the waist but the clothing was all gone so that there was no possibility of identification.
Being within the bounds of Fremont county the coroner of that county took charge of the body and had it buried.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 19, 1921: Ethel Margarete Stevens, 11 years and 8 months old, was killed by lightning at 6:30 o’clock Monday evening on her father’s ranch between the Smelter and Brown’s canon.
The bolt struck the side of her head and seared her breast. Her father, Oscar R. Stevens, found her body a half hour after her death.
There were eight children in the Stevens family and Ethel was the third eldest. Mrs. Stevens had sent two of the younger children across the field for the cows.
A few minutes later, noticing that a storm was coming up, Mrs. Stevens told Ethel to follow the children and see that they were protected from the storm. Mr. Stevens came in from the field where he was haying at the time. The younger children returned with the cows.
The parents missed Ethel and as neither of the younger children had seen her, Mr. Stevens mounted a horse and rode across the pasture. He found the child a half mile from home lying face down on the ground.
She was a hundred yards from a wire fence, tree or animal that might draw lightning. The bolt that killed her was scarcely heard at home and her mother was not at all alarmed over the storm.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 15, 1946: Gus Argys has donated school books for all the students in his home town, Mercovoune, Greece, which was almost completely destroyed by the Germans.
He also collected 1,500 pounds of clothing in Salida for the relief of the inhabitants.
There are 150 families in the town. The school buildings were destroyed and all school books were burned by the Germans.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1971: Walter Gustaufson, 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, was found dead in a hot springs bath at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Monday at about 10:20 p.m. by employees of the hot springs, police said.
Gustaufson and his wife were on vacation at Mt. Princeton at the time.
Bill Pauley, of Buena Vista, a mortician, said an autopsy will be performed on the body in the near future. He would not confirm sheriff’s reports that Gustaufson died of heart trouble or drowning. He said there was no indication of foul play or visible injuries.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 19, 1996: The staff at Salida Building and Loan will dress down the last Friday of each month in hopes of giving a local charity a hand up.
The first “Dress Down Friday” is planned for July 27.
Employees at the bank will wear casual attire and contribute $3 each to the Angel of Shavano Hospice.
At the same time, the staff will be encouraging bank customers to contribute as well.
