140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 27, 1881: It may be true that it would have been better for the country had the mob succeeded in swinging Stone Thursday night.
That does not prove that mob law is right. It does not prove that the officers did wrong and stand by their prisoner and calling a company of militia to assist.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 26, 1921: The city has under consideration and has about concluded negotiations for the purchase of the two vacant lots at the corner of F and Third streets opposite Crews-Beggs store.
It plans to erect a tourist bureau on the site.
The Continental Oil Company recently completed a survey of its corner, where the filling station is located.
The company intends to erect a building next year in which there will be a tourist bureau, restroom and comfort station.
The tourist, therefore, will have his choice of two tourist bureaus next year on opposite corners.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 30, 1946: The city council Wednesday night instructed city attorney Stewart to study the contract with the government for 20 housing units to be erected at the Salida Hot Springs park.
The houses are expected to arrived in a few weeks and will help to relieve the housing shortage.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 24, 1971: An Arizona couple reported an apparent theft from their car Sunday near the river bridge east of Johnson Village.
Mr. and Mrs. James R. Fise of Flagstaff told police that between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday several items were taken from their car.
Items missing include a Minolta 35 MM camera, a pair of binoculars, and a ladies’ purse containing $28.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1996: FIBArk board of directors held its annual changeover meeting Aug. 9, to recognize outgoing board members – including the previous race, commodore and install new members.
This year, the function was held at Monarch Resort.
Outgoing commodore John Hanson passed the ceremonial, well-worn commodore’s yachting cap to 1997 commodore Donna Rhoads, and received a spanking new white one in its place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.