The Weekly Mail, May 19, 1883: The Supreme court having decided that there is no law under which Cannibal Packer can be punished, grave fears are entertained that the people in his section will make such a law.
The Salida Mail, May 15, 1923: Roads in the county are in fair shape, even after the storm of Sunday which caused a temporarily muddy condition that one day’s sun dried up.
Poncha Pass is in good condition.
Monarch Pass will probably not be open before the middle of June or first of July.
The big snow plow that was taken out last week was useless owing to the fact that the snow is found to be from 12 to 15 feet deep and only about 30 feet of space in which to dispose of it so the project was abandoned.
The Salida Daily Mail, May 12, 1948: Unable to get his spring planting done because of recent heart attack, Levi Walker, who rents the Louis Groy ranch ten miles west of Salida, discovered Sunday that there were plenty of pinch hitters willing to take care of the 25-acre job.
Nineteen men of the Poncha Springs Grange and neighbors descended on the ranch with twelve tractors, three teams, harrows, plows and the enthusiasm that comes of doing a neighborly act.
By evening the work was so well in hand that Walker’s brother Emil was able to complete harrowing and drilling Monday.
Those supplying equipment and service were: Domonic Scanga, M.J. Greenly, Frankie Scanga, Sam Post, Ted. R. Davis, Dick Waggener, Hap Peal, Bob Peal, Ralph A. Post, Glenn Martin, Otto Burnett, William Bobst, Lynn Huffman, Nick Porco, Lester and Ronald Koch, Wood Burbener and T.C. Nelson.
The Mountain Mail, May 17, 1973: The scenario is being written today for a Buck Rogers-style space adventure in which three astronauts will fly a repair mission to the disabled Skylab space station.
It will require one of the astronauts to take a space walk to install a shield between the overheated spacecraft and the blazing rays of the sun.
Television pictures may provide much of the world with a ringside seat to the unfolding drama.
The flight may start Sunday, or it may be delayed until Friday, May 25.
If it works, Skylab 1 astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Dr. Joseph P. Kerwin and Paul J. Weitz could save their 28-day orbital trip and the 56-day voyages planned later in the year for the Skylab 2 and 3 crews.
The Mountain Mail, May 18, 1998: Salida Elks Lodge observed Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services Week with a presentation of four CPR mannequins to the Medic First Aid program.
Byron Paquale, lodge trustee, made the presentation Friday to paramedic Jackie Berndt, one of the program’s instructors.
The gift included three adult and one infant mannequins.
Mannequins will be used in training Chaffee County employees, law enforcement personnel, day care providers and others involved in Medic First Aid programs.
