140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1881: The editors of the Buena Vista Herald and Times are telling the public all they know of each other that is bad.
There is nothing so interesting to the people as a personal quarrel between the editors of rival papers.
Our advice to the boys is to make up and work together for the building up of Buena Vista, the county seat of the richest county in the State.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 13, 1921: The Federal Air Service of the War Department has written to the Salida Commercial Club to know if there is a landing field here large enough to accommodate three large planes.
The War Department will send three large planes over all the western states making photographs and maps of the country and wish to know beforehand where they can find suitable landing places.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 7, 1946: Dr. L.A. Barrett, superintendent of Salida schools, on behalf of the Salida Board of Education, has offered the use of the High School auditorium for public meanings for the discussion of the proposed Gunnison-Arkansas River diversion project.
The people of Chaffee County will appreciate this offer, because of the opportunity it will give them to get information on both sides of the question.
The subject is so vast that it will take more than one meeting to study all of it.
It would take a whole evening to discuss the future water supply for the city of Salida, another evening for discussion of the water rights of the farmers, another meeting for the discussion of the power question and so on.
This is the biggest proposition that has ever been presented to Salida and it should be thoroughly studied.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 11, 1971: Mike Baldino, principal of Buena Vista High School, was appointed Monday night to the post of principle of Kesner Junior High by a unanimous vote of the Salida School Board.
He will assume the post August 15 and will draw an annual salary of $11,300.
School Board member Glenn Everett who attended classes with Baldino at Salida High School, made the motion to appoint his former classmate to the post here.
Baldino, a 1952 graduate of Salida High, has worked in the Buena Vista schools for five years, first as principal of Irving Elementary School.
He taught for 10 years at the Junior High in Leadville.
He holds a bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees from Western State College in Gunnison.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 16, 1996: Dallas-based U.S. Lime and Minerals is quietly looking to come to Chaffee County in a rather loud way.
The company’s plans include the purchase of Calco Inc. and some railroad property in Salida. It also wants to reopen the Monarch mine in Garfield.
U.S. Lime senior vice president Tim Byrne confirmed in a phone interview yesterday that his company was exploring the possibility of “putting something together,” but described the current status of the plan as “preliminary.”
According to a March 4, Colorado Department of Transportation railroad report, U.S. Lime was planning a multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion of Calco Lime. U.S. lime was planning to “bring petroleum coke in by rail and ship out lime.”
