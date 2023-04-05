140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, March 31, 1883: To make Salida a summer resort three things only are necessary.
The requisite hotel accommodations and furnished cottages at reasonable rent; good schools so that the children of the summer visitors can have the attaining of schooling; and lastly that the climate, the water, the magnificent scenery and all the attractions of this young city be properly advertised.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 6, 1923: The crying of her infant awoke Mrs. Harry C. Wiggle at 2 o’clock Thursday morning at her mother’s home, 1316 G street, to find the child’s crib afire and the whole room in a blaze.
Mrs. Wiggle ran from the room with the baby and roused the household.
Three rooms were badly damaged before the firemen got the blaze under control.
The child was ill of croup and Mrs. Wiggle had been up most of the night.
A small alcohol lamp over a croup kettle was left burning on a stand near the window.
The firemen think a gust of wind blew a curtain over the lamp.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 30, 1948: Mayor Doveton met last week with Rio Grande railroad officials to arrange for the repairing of the foot bridge across the Arkansas river, which was condemned several weeks ago.
Mayor Doveton proposed that the bridge be repaired by the bridge and building crew and the city will pay the cost of labor.
The bridge needs one new stringer, and it is estimated that it can be repaired without heavy cost.
The question has been referred to Chief Engineer Moriarity for approval.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 10, 1973: On Monday, March 26, a tour of Mesa Verde National Park began the trek of six Girl Scouts on their way to the mystical wonders of the Grand Canyon.
After witnessing the massive architecture of a primitive Indian race, these five explorers led by Patricia Pederson, continued to their final destination.
Braving rain and snow, the six girls of troop 150 of Salida descended down the colorful walls of the Grand Canyon. Following the Bright Angel trail, the girls reached Indian Gardens Campground where they set up shelter for the night.
A trip to the Colorado River was cancelled because the rangers reported that a snow front might encase the girls in the canyon for days.
Much to their disappointment these thrillseekers had to return to the top of the South Rim Wednesday.
Girls participating were Linda Witt, Mary Corman, Sharon Finley, Ava Mills and Debbie DeMarr.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 13, 1998: Salida and Chaffee County can officially celebrate the opening of a new addition to their refurbished Carnegie library Saturday, April 18.
The all day celebration will begin with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:15 a.m.
After the ceremony the library will be open for business; refreshments, with the help of Salida’s Masonic Lodge, will be offered in the new community room.
Also, immediately after the ceremony, the grand opening of the children’s room will be celebrated with the breaking of piñatas and with storytelling by Leah Schuster and Mary Woods.
Special events will take place in the community room. Guitaritst Red Tischer will play his original compositions.
