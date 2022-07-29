140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1882: Roller and Twitchell have sold to William Rockwell two lots on G street between Seventh and Eighth.
Mr. Rockwell has already begun work on a brick residence sixteen by twenty-six feet with an L, one story.
Woodring & McCabe are contractors on the mason work and J.G. Stewart is the carpenter.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 25, 1922: A most damaging hail and rain storm completely destroyed the head lettuce crop on the Ragan ranch up Pass creek Tuesday afternoon.
Frank Mansheim, Clarence Haley and Ben Post had but in head lettuce of the place and had a good crop but lost it all.
The upper part of the Mike Velotta ranch was also visited by the hail, the hay being damaged somewhat. The ditches and roads were badly washed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 31, 1947: A rich mining strike in the St. Elmo district is reported by Tom Jefferson, veteran miner, and Earl Eaton of the Home Comfort Rooms.
They have staked out four claims adjoining the famous Mary Murphy mine and have uncovered a vein which runs .02 ounces gold, 3.8 silver, 16.3 lead and 21.4 zinc.
Mr. Jefferson says the Resurrection Mill management at Leadville has sampled the ore and has offered $47.16 a ton.
The claims are just north of the Mary Murphy.
They have driven a tunnel 380 feet and made an opening sixty feet below the tunnel where they encountered the same vein. Mr. Jefferson says there is 1,000 feet of stoping ground above the tunnel. It is a manganiferous ore.
Mr. Jefferson was working on Mary Murphy tailings in 1940 and doing prospecting on the side, when he began work on the claims, which he has named the Pally 1, 2, 3, and 4. The Mary Murphy was one of the biggest gold producers.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1972: Many Salida residents were startled Monday morning to note thousands of black and red beetle like bugs swarming over homes and places of business.
They seemingly came out of nowhere and several business men were attempting to hose them off of windows and awnings.
Chaffee County Agent Leon Stanton identified the creatures as box elder bugs. He said they will frequently show up in swarms after an especially hot spell.
Stanton said Malathion insecticide is probably the best method of controlling them.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 30, 1997: Bus travel from Salida has suddenly become increasingly difficult. TNM&O Coaches Inc. agency in Salida closed July 21, according to a notice posted on the agency’s door.
However, the note also states that a new agency will be established as soon as possible.
In the meantime, drivers are to sell cash fares from the 731 Blake St. location, according to the notice.
The note also states that package express may be released to customers with proper identification and payment of charges due on collect shipments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.