140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1882: W.S O’Brien has moved his paint shop to Second street.
He now has a room large enough to turn around in and is better than ever before prepared to do good work on short notice.
If you have work in his line you can do no better than by calling on him.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 26, 1922: Ray Tanton was passing out the cigars yesterday.
“This is on the seven pound daughter born at our house today,” he said to his friends, as they filed into the Commercial National bank.
“When you get done with this cigar go up and see Harry Hampson. He had a son born Monday morning.”
Mr. Hampson is going to wait for several days to weigh the baby so that he can announce it as a ten-pounder,.
The children are first cousins, Mrs. Tanton being a sister of Mr. Hampson.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 25, 1947: Smiling Ed Gregory and his Rocky Mountain Boys, Shorty, Jim and Joney, famous for their western swing music of radio, stage and screen, will appear Saturday night, Sept. 17 at the Silver Club, two miles west of Salida.
The boys, formerly of radio station KRLD, Dallas, Tex., featured in their last moving picture “Springtime in Texas” with Jimmy Wakley.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 27, 1972: Bryon Young, who lives at Nathrop, reported to officers Monday that the Shelig Cabins had been broken into.
They are located left of St. Elmo road 270.
A hasp was broken on one door.
There were jeep tacks and footprints around the cabin.
So far there is no information on missing items.
Two youths who ran away from the youth camp near Walsenburg were picked up by police in Salida Monday night.
The two tried to break into Al’s Crossing, on U.S. 285 nine miles north of town, but they were reported.
They had stolen a vehicle out of Denver County, but left that at Al’s.
The youths took off on foot but were apprehended.
Yesterday, they were returned to Walsenburg.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 28, 1997: For the third year in a row Salida has been designated first place winner in its class by Keep Colorado Beautiful for outstanding activities in the area of improving the environment.
Bill Robinson, secretary of the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, traveled to Denver in recent days to participate in a workshop at which the award winning cities were announced.
Robinson said Bob Walker of KCB will come to Salida to formally present the trophy either at the league’s wild game dinner on December 6 or at the annual banquet of the Chamber of Commerce in January.
The trophies which the city has won in previous years are on display at the Chamber of Commerce.
