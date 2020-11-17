140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1880: Passing over the road from Nathrop to Alpine a few days ago, we found that the work thereon was being pushed forward as rapidly as the nature of the road bed will permit.
The track is graded to Alpine with some few exceptions of short stretches of grading which are rapidly being closed up.
As the grading is finished the track layers occupy the ground and the rail is kept close up with the graders, so that by the time that the bridges and track are clear, the scream of the locomotive will awaken the echoes of Alpine’s lofty mountains.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 16, 1920: A skating pond for the people of Salida was favored by the city council when a petition circulated by Frank Peck and containing 135 names of citizens was presented. The council appointed a special committee composed of Aldermen Dees, Snell and Jones to make immediate investigation or proposed sites and to act within a week.
Six lots on F street near Twelfth were offered by Sam Axford for the use of the skaters. The High School grounds also were considered. It is planned to bank up the land and make a shallow pond. A small cabin will be built and a stove installed. The city will be asked to furnish an arc light and provide police protection.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 19, 1945: Tom Irwin, local Frigidaire Dealer, 139 W., Third St., announces that he has received his first new post war Frigidaire model and that refrigerators have now been released for sale to the public. “These refrigerators, “ he said, “have been in production for some time, but have not been available to the public due to War Production Board restrictions.
“Now that restrictions have been lifted, the refrigerators on hand and those that will be manufactured in the future will be for sale to the public. Right now,” continues Mr. Irwin, “the demand for new refrigerators far exceed the supply, and for a short while the supply will be limited, but, every day production of Frigidaire is increasing and in a little while there will be enough new Frigidaires for everybody.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1970: Local service station owners confirmed today that gasoline prices in the state increased one penny.
The hike on all types of gasoline was effective Wednesday.
Bob Biglow, of Biglow’s Texaco, 3rd and E Sts., said regular gasoline at his station moved up to 39.9 cents a gallon instead of 38.9 cents. His high octane gas will sell for 43.9 cents rather than 42.9 cents a gallon.
Montana and Wyoming gasoline also went up a cent, he noted.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 15, 1995: Business at the post office is carrying on as usual today despite the fight in Washington, D.C. between the president and Congress over a new budget bill.
It will continue to do so no matter how long the standoff lasts, because the United States Postal Service is a quasi-independent agency, and doesn’t depend of federal tax revenue to operate.
“This has no effect on the post service whatsoever,” said Salida Postmaster Gene Schwarz. “When you buy a stamp, you’re paying for the postal service. We won’t shut down unless people stop sending letters.”
