140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: The last coat of plaster is being spread upon the railroad hotel.
A large force of workmen are being employed to do the finishing work.
It is the design of the company to complete the establishment and throw it open to the traveling public April 15, the day fixed for the first passenger to pass over the Utah division of the D.&R.G.
The train will carry the officers and inspector of the road, with a few invited guests.
They will take dinner at the new hotel at Salida.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 2, 1923: The recent snow fell to a depth of 28 inches at Marshall Pass, but thins out rapidly to the west and only about three inches fell in Sargents.
It was 18 inches deep on Poncha Pass and 9 inches at Poncha.
The snow is very light and Ranger Cuenin experienced a great deal of difficulty in getting around on his snowshoes.
The webs sank in 18 to 20 inches every step and a lot of loose snow fell in on top of them which had to be shaken off before another step could be taken.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 8, 1948: The scrap drive began in earnest last week and considerable metal has accumulated.
Another week remains.
The Boy Scouts and the High School Athletic Association will be able to accumulate quite a fund if they can gather in the scrap because they are being paid at the rate of $20 a ton by Harold H. Stapleton, chairman of the drive.
Anyone having scrap is urged to phone either Mr. Stapleton or the Boy Scouts or High School and the boys will call and pick it up.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 8, 1973: The Salida public schools are experiencing a record enrollment for this time of year.
Attendance reports are taken every six weeks, and the latest one records enrollment with two-thirds of the school year over.
Salida has 1,577 students enrolled in all schools. The previous record 1,568 students.
This breaks down as follows: The high school now has 516 students. The earlier record was 490 students.
The junior high has 284 pupils enrolled. The previous high was 280 students.
The grade school does not share the other schools’ record highs, but has 777 students currently attending.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1998: In a 4-3 vote, Poncha Springs officials Monday evening agreed to split the cost of paving work for the new Sears appliance store.
Trustee Bob Mishata moved that the town share costs of laying 3 inches of asphalt at the entrance to the store on Kimberlin Lane with developers and building owners Denny and Barbara Daley.
The Daleys are responsible for all the costs of dirt work necessary to prep the site.
Lauri Dannemiller, town manager and clerk, said the cost to put down asphalt will be a minimum of $10,000, given the amount of paving that needs to be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.