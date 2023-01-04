140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1883: The most ferocious-looking brute in the dog line is at present chained in the rear of the saloon next to the Mail office.
It is a cross between a bear and a dog, but looks much more like the former than the latter.
He comes from Gunnison City, and there he killed every dog he could get hold of, until the city authorities put a price on his head.
He belongs to Mr. Leonard Kurtz.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 2, 1923: Joe Gariffo, aged 25, rushed out of his house a half hour after new year was born and shot five Mexicans who were celebrating.
The men were dancing on the porch of James Runco on West Front street.
Gariffo fired the first shot at Phil Perraglio 21 years old, but missed him and hit Zeke Perraglio on the left little finger, causing a slight flesh wound.
Gariffo raised the gun again but Joe Luna reached for the weapon and received a bullet in the right wrist.
Phil Perraglio was the target for the next shot and was wounded in the right leg.
Joe Guadalupe did not stop dancing when he heard the shots and shouts because he thought it was only a belated New Year celebration.
A shot in the leg, however, convinced him it was time to seek cover.
The night police heard the shooting but as there were many guns in operation during the hour, no notice was paid until the shooting was reported.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 6, 1948: Paul Penner, who loves to pick up the tracks of prehistoric people, who roamed this county B.C. (before Columbus) set out Sunday to run down Alley Oop.
He found traces of him alongside the road, which runs down the hill into Mount Princeton Hot Springs.
He found Mr. Oop’s stone ax. It had several dents in it, as if it had come in contact with some hard skulls that interfered in Mr. Oop’s business affairs or tried to kidnap Oola.
Mr. Penner loaned the ax to an archaeologist, who will take it to a museum for further study of its age.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 26, 1973: A Texas man and his three passengers escaped injury when their auto slammed into seven horses, killing two, late Saturday afternoon two miles west of Poncha Springs.
This mishap occurred on U.S. 50, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
Ardell E. Campbell, 45, of Kermit, Tex., driving a 1969 Ford, skidded 71 feet, before striking the animals, which were crossing the highway north to south.
Campbell was driving west at the time of the accident.
Two of the horses were killed on impact, while three more had to be destroyed at the scene.
Damage to the Campbell auto was estimated at $900.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1998: The Salida Steam Plant Council has elected officers and committee members for 1998, and has approved a series of changes for the coming year.
Jane Elmore, new chairperson for the council, said that 1998 will be characterized by a new look in the theater.
“We’ve obtained the old curtains from Salida High School, so the bare brick walls will be softened by fabric, which will improve the acoustics as well as make the space more attractive,” she said.
“We also decided to replace the performance floor, which was an assortment of old wrestling mats, with a professional wood floor built with resilient pads to soften impacts.”
