140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 21, 1881: Galbraith & Watt are hard at work preparing the rooms for their saloon on First street.
A new front has been put in the building and the walls have been covered with muslin then calsomined.
They will have two billiard tables in the front room, with club rooms at the rear.
It will be known as “The Senate.”
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 17, 1921: W.F. Burns bought another Salida building last week. He purchased the two-story brick rooming house of Mrs. E.A. Hatch on East First street, including the furniture. The purchase price was $3,500.
Mr. Burns will conduct a first class rooming house under the management of his daughter.
The building is modern and the location is one of the best for a first class rooming house.
Mr. and Mrs. Burns recently made a tour of the entire state in quest of a new location and they returned here convinced that Salida offers better opportunities than any city they visited.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 9, 1946: Jack Marika, barber on West Second street, noticed Wednesday morning that the back screen of his shop had been broken. Chief of police Julius Masters obtained a key to the place last night, and sat it out in the barbershop, leaving the back door unlocked.
After a one-hour vigil, a 13 year old boy entered the door. When he saw Chief Masters he was so scared he could not talk.
The boy will be given a hearing in juvenile court.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 17, 1971: Kenneth Sanchez, a 22-year-old inmate at the Colorado State Reformatory who apparently escaped the institution a week ago, surrendered at Warden C. Tanksley’s home on the reformatory grounds at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
His wife’s brother-in-law, Joe Griego of Denver, was with Sanchez when he gave himself up, authorities said.
Sanchez’s wife, Margaret, was released from the county jail Saturday morning. Patrick Ramirez, 20, another inmate who reportedly escaped with Sanchez, is still missing, an official at the reformatory said this morning.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 23, 1996: Hot racing vehicles and hundreds of race fans scattered throughout forested areas along the Ute Trail could provide the spark to kindle an untimely wildfire, according to one local man.
“It’s a tinderbox up there,” Jim Ruggles said to the county commissioners at their Monday, May 20, work session. “I don’t want to see my place burn down.”
Ruggles asked the commissioners to reconsider their decision to permit a weekend-long hill climb race set for the first weekend of June.
Ruggles cited the fire danger posed by the hot exhaust systems of spectators’ cars, who he said “drive their vehicles anywhere they want.”
The annual Continental Divide Auto Hill Climb is sponsored by the Colorado Hill Climb Association.
